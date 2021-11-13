Climate change is shrinking animals | World-News | Online Diary

Their situation is emblematic of understanding the effects of climate change: the last few decades have been quite difficult for polar bears in western Hudson’s Bay, Canada. Declining Arctic sea ice, which is crucial for bears to hunt, has contributed to a decline in the species’ population in the region.

Stephanie Penk, a biologist at the NGO Polar Bear International, said in an interview with BBC News that the number of bears has dropped from 1,200 individuals to 800 since the 1980s. But Penk and other researchers also note that the bear population is not the only one that is. decreasing: the bears themselves are also smaller.

According to the study, females became thinner and smaller, losing an average of 65 kg in weight and 5 centimeters in length between the 1980s and 2010. And this is reducing their ability to raise young. Scientists have also found that the size of the polar bear has decreased and they are also having fewer cubs.

“We’ve seen females with fewer babies than before, and those babies are also smaller because the mother doesn’t have as much energy to give them (in the form of milk),” explains Penk.

“Reproduction rates are already low in healthy polar bear populations, so even a small drop in rates is important.”

Researchers believe that rising temperatures on the planet are causing animals to shrink in size. The phenomenon has been observed in recent decades in hundreds of species, from fish to reptiles, amphibians, mammals and even insects.

Body size is a key factor in an animal’s fertility, life expectancy and ability to survive.

Experts fear that these changes could have a profound impact on ecosystems and also affect humanity. Published in 2020, a study of a salamander species that lives in California found a 20% drop in body condition – a weight-to-length ratio – in just eight years.

Red deer bones in the UK Museum of National History collection show variability in body sizes over millennia.

This rate of change can affect the animals’ ability to feed or reproduce and can create a ripple effect throughout the broader food chain, especially if some creatures are more affected than others.

Scientific studies on the impact of climate change on wildlife have found that it can affect aspects ranging from where certain species live to changes at important moments in the lives of animals, such as migration and birth.

In the last decade, extensive research has been carried out on the size of the animals’ bodies and its possible link with the increase in the planet’s temperature.

The researchers found that, between 1978 and 2016, the total size of 52 bird species decreased – the length of the bird’s leg bone, which is a common measure of body size, shrank by 2.4%.

An analysis of dead birds collected in Chicago over nearly 40 years showed that the total size of several species decreased with increasing temperatures.

This shift coincided with a period of rising temperatures not just in America but on Earth as a whole. The United States Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) claims that our planet’s temperature has increased by 0.08°C per decade since 1880 and by 0.18°C per decade since 1981.

“We found that almost every species was declining,” said Brian Weeks, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Environment and Sustainability and lead author of the bird study.

Larger animals are generally better at retaining heat than smaller animals.

“The species were quite diverse, but they are responding (to warming) in a similar way. Finding out from these data was shocking,” he told BBC News.