Climate of revenge in the match between America and Grêmio

As much as the president of América Mineiro, Alencar da Silveira Junior, has denied that there is an atmosphere of rematch in the game against Grêmio, it may not be like that. Coelho receives the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul this Saturday (13th), at 6:30 pm.

In October, the Grêmio management called Vagner Mancini and invited the coach to come to Porto Alegre. He promptly accepted the challenge of trying to save the tricolor from relegation. At the time, the president of the Minas Gerais team was irritated with the situation.

“No rematch. I think professionals have the right to choose where they want to go. We are grateful to him for what he did here, to Lisca and Felipe (Conceição). We arrived with everyone present”, commented Silveira Junior in an interview with GZH.

America reacted badly to the departure of Vagner Mancini

Coelho’s president was disgusted with Vagner Mancini’s decision to change clubs. See what he said at the time the coach asked to leave:

“Totally disappointed. Everyone who arrived in America did better than entered. Mancini was forgotten (after leaving Corinthians), and is doing better, it’s like that with every professional. America is not used to this market, we never take a coach from any team. This is bad for football, for sport”, commented.

Mancini signed a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2022, his link with América would last until December. In addition, it will earn R$ 1 million if it frees the team from relegation in the Brasileirão.

“With me, he sent a WhatsApp, thanking me. He spoke with Salum and Euler. And then Salum sent for America’s personnel department and lawyer. It’s not something you can do”, he said.

