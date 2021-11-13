Clubs negotiate with company for offer to League; Botafogo and 17 others sign

Brazilian football may soon win a league independent of the CBF. According to information from the website ‘GloboEsporte’, a negotiation is in progress involving 23 clubs (the 20 from Serie A in addition to Botafogo, Vasco and cruise) and the company Codajas Sports Kapital, whose main representative is the lawyer Flavio Zveiter, former president of Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and son of Luiz Zveiter, who also presided over the court.

So far, 18 clubs have signed the proposal term (only America-MG, Athletic-PR, Fluminense, Youth and sport did not agree with the conditions offered). If the proposal is closed, the clubs will be prevented from selling the broadcasting rights of their games for the period after 2024 for the league to be formed.

The idea of ​​the group represented by Zveiter is to fully negotiate the league’s rights to investors. According to an initial survey, the alloy was valued at US$4 billion (approximately R$22.5 billion). If an investor buys a portion, this amount would be transferred directly to the clubs.

Among the clubs that did not accept the conditions, Athletico is the most radical. According to ‘GloboEsporte’, Mario Celso Petraglia, president of the club, has already said that he will not sign the agreement. Another one who doesn’t agree is Mario Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, who disagrees with a proposed clause that foresees the destination of 25% of the revenues of the Brazilian Championship to the investor for up to 75 years.