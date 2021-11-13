Clubs sign term with company aiming to ‘advance’ in new league project

In all, 18 Brazilian football clubs signed an agreement with the company Codajas Sports Kapital (interested in taking care of the operations of the new league) to continue the competition project. The company led by lawyer Flavio Zveiter valued the new championship at US$ 4 billion, and established conditions for the advancement of the proposals. The information is from the “GE” portal.

Only five clubs in the first division of Brasileirão 2021 did not sign the agreement: Athletico-PR, América-MG, Fluminense, Juventude and Sport. The document has a ‘non-binding’ character, that is, teams can reject future proposals.

According to the portal, Codajas Sports Kapital also asked for three obligations for the clubs that signed the agreement:

– Do not sell any broadcast or commercial rights related to Brasileirão for the period after 2024, in the next two months;

– Clubs must provide information necessary for conducting a league review and partner entry;

– Codajas Sports Kapital has the right to cover financial proposals, for one year, if competitors appear with different offers.

In the proposal, Zveiter’s company promises that it will be able to market part of the competition to an investor, which would be Advent International. This company would hold up to 25% of the league, which would generate $1 billion. Amount that would be passed on to clubs to invest in restructuring and pay debts.

Also according to the ‘GE’, two directors of Serie A clubs showed resistance to the proposal presented. Mario Celso Petraglia, responsible for Athletico-PR, is afraid that the agreement will jeopardize negotiations with other companies and that the values ​​presented are undervalued. The president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, on the other hand, did not like the time of “concession” of revenues for the private investor, which would be up to 75 years.

In June of this year, 19 Serie A clubs in Brasileirão 2021 delivered to CBF a document talking about the creation of a new league that would organize the Brazilian Championship. According to Article 24 of the CBF statute, there is a need for approval by the Administrative General Assembly, removing the power of state federations.