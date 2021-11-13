Clubs sign with company to advance by offer per League

The league of clubs to organize the Brazilian had a breakthrough: 18 clubs signed a letter of intent with the company Kodajas Sports Kapital. The document establishes that the company will make an offer to buy a percentage of the future alloy. The company’s nod is for an investment of US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.46 billion) in the alloy. The money would be split between the clubs.

The agreement was signed a month ago by the following clubs: Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Red Bull Bragantino, Flamengo, Vasco, Botafogo, Grêmio, Internacional, Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, Atlético- GO and Chapecoense. There are therefore 15 teams from Serie A, and three teams from Serie B.

These associations signed a letter of intent with the company Kodajas, a group led by lawyer Flávio Zveiter and executive Richard Fort. The company raised the investment with the Advent fund, which has invested in championship rights around the world.

Information about the letter of intent was first given by “GE” and confirmed by the blog.

Under the terms of the signed document, the clubs commit for two months not to sell the rights to the 2025 Brazilian onwards. During this period, Kodajas will assess the value of a Brazilian league. From there, you must make a proposal to purchase a percentage of the league that will be a maximum of 25%.

In an initial analysis, the alloy was valued at $4 billion. But this amount should change when the more in-depth process on the amount to be paid for the championship is completed. It is true that the money available for investment is US$ 1 billion.

From the offer, both the percentage to be purchased from the league and the time of the commitment will have to be negotiated. Initially, Kodajas set a goal for clubs to agree to play the league for 75 years. Among clubs, this period is seen as too long. Private equity buyout funds, such as Advent, typically do business for up to ten years.

There is no obligation in the signed agreement to accept the proposal or to carry out the deal. The letter of intent – called the “Letter Of Intent” (LOI) – is still a first step. It can then evolve into a memorandum of understanding and, in the future, into a contract. The term of the letter ends in about a month. During this period, Kodajas must make a proposal official.

It is true that the document demonstrates that these 18 clubs moved forward with the intention of jointly selling their rights to the Brazilian Nationals. There is also the intention to fully assume the organization of the league, which could happen in 2023. But this depends on an almost total membership of the Serie A teams.

At the moment, the biggest resistance is from Athletico-PR, commanded by Mario Celso Petraglia. He quarreled with other officials during the league discussion and declined to adhere to this deal. The president of Fluminense, Maior Bittencourt, has also resisted. But, among other clubs, it is not seen as uncompromising.

Kodajas was one of the companies that presented a proposal for partnership with the league when there were the first meetings of the group of clubs to form the League. The movement started in the middle of the year, and then cooled down due to internal disagreements. Behind the scenes, the league continued to walk until it reached that first deal.