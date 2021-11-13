Cogna (COGN3) has relied on digital to improve margins, even with lower revenues, says CEO

SAO PAULO – Despite mixed analysis of Cogna’s results (COGN3) in the third quarter, Rodrigo Galindo, the company’s CEO, is very optimistic about what the company delivered in the period. “We are at an inflection point, so that in 2022 the company will be stronger in terms of revenue, with growth in margins”, said Galindo in an interview with InfoMoney.

Between July and September this year, the holding of education reduced loss by 25.2% in the annual comparison, to R$ 121.8 million. Net revenue totaled R$ 1.168 billion, down 7% compared to the same period of the previous year. Profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 2.7% and the recurring Ebitda margin reached 20.1%, up 1.9 percentage points.

While distance learning revenues increased by 17%, on-site learning decreased by 26.6%.

Galindo explains that the numbers reflect a strategy adopted by the company in 2017, which leaves classroom teaching for courses with higher LTV (life time value) and deposits the growth of the economy in digital and hybrid education, whose ticket medium is smaller. “That’s what’s happening. We already knew that there would be a reduction in revenue in the following years”, explains Galindo.

“We have already paid the price for this strategy. At the same time that it brings a reduction in revenue, it brings an increase in margin. So the margins are increasing because of this strategic decision”, complements the CEO of Cogna.

For 2022, the expectation is for growth in margin and revenue, with a much more digital portfolio. Cogna even bets on distance learning (EAD), which has significantly lower tuition fees, as a protection against the effects of inflation.

“If, on the one hand, inflation drives some people away, on the other, the fact of having a course with a much lower cost significantly increases the number of people willing to enter this course”, explains Galindo.

All face-to-face learning units at Kroton, Cogna’s main source of revenue, returned to operation in the third quarter. But the base of students in this type of education dropped 18.6%, despite enrollments having increased 24.5% in the annual comparison. From the point of view of costs, Galindo says that the company managed to deliver the necessary reductions to deliver a good margin, even with the face-to-face activities resumed. “Kroton delivered 23.4% of the Ebitda margin, with all the costs of the face-to-face being incurred,” he said.

Among the cost optimization strategies, Cogna bet on the digitization of self-services for students, reducing labor costs. It also renegotiated lease contracts, in addition to adopting a digital marketing strategy that reduced customer acquisition costs and selling expenses. Another highlight of the balance sheet was the lower need for loan provision, due to the improvement in timely payments.

“The default identifies how many invoices generated in a month were paid in that same month. This indicator grew by eight percentage points in total”, emphasizes Galindo.

The repercussion of the results

Itaú BBA evaluated Cogna’s results, pointing out that the higher number of enrollments (uptakes) in the on-site segment was overshadowed by higher dropouts, as the student base decreased in size. Distance learning continued to outperform the market average and gain share in the consolidated number. According to analysts, the composition of earnings resulted in an attractive expansion of the margin – Ebitda surpassed BBA’s expectations by 6%.

Credit Suisse used a more pessimistic tone, stating that “loss of scale continue” and highlighted the negative EBITDA of R$35 million from Vasta Educação, a subsidiary of Cogna.

“To say that the third quarter was bad for Vasta is to rain in the wet. We already knew it wouldn’t be a good year [para a empresa], as the second wave of the pandemic coincided with the construction of the ACV [anual contract value] 2021. Now with this third quarter, we are starting a new commercial cycle, with all the commercial effort to ensure good revenue for 2022″, explains Galindo.

“The total number of contracts indicates that subscription revenue will grow 32% next year. We are focused on ensuring that 2022 is Vasta’s takeover as 2021 was Kroton’s takeover”, concludes the CEO.

At 1:00 pm (Eastern time), Cogna’s shares were down 0.72% to R$ 2.76.

