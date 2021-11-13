COP26: third draft is released and President Alok Sharma says he expects final text later this Saturday | Cop 26

The third version of the closing text of the climate conference of the United Nations (UN), COP26, was released early this Saturday morning (13) in Glasgow, Scotland. Member countries have yet to reach a consensus, however, and event chairperson Alok Sharma informed that the activities of the plenary session will resume at 2:30 pm (local time, 11:30 am in Brasília).

The version is similar to the one presented this Friday (12), but some points are still open and under discussion. According to Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, there are many “worrying things” in this text.

“Starting with the financing. The effect of the value itself, of the money on the table, both for the moral effect that this provokes in the negotiations. I think what is on the table is very weak”, said the expert, referring to the old promise of payment of $100 billion a year by developing countries to fight climate change. Although the payment is already foreseen in the text annually until 2025, Astrini assesses that the fact that the money has not actually come out of the paper is worrying.

There are also disagreements regarding the increase in values ​​in the future, as of 2025.

See what the text says on this point:

The document emphasizes that it is important to “mobilize climate finance from all sources” to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the main one being to stop the increase in temperature by 1.5ºC;

Furthermore, he says he “notes with deep regret” that developed countries have not met their joint target of $100 billion a year by 2020 for actions to mitigate global warming;

And it calls on developed countries to meet the goal — which they have re-committed to — of funding $100 billion annually by 2025, in addition to emphasizing “transparency in implementing your promises.”

The concept of “loss and damage” (loss and damage, in English) is also a point of discussion. Countries that are already feeling the effects of climate change are demanding extra financial support to deal with the situation that, in fact, was caused by the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases: the United States, China, the European Union, Russia, India and Brazil.

“There is no clearer definition for vulnerable countries, with defined values, with rich countries taking responsibility. I think it is unacceptable, actually. Even more so when we are experiencing a pandemic, where we have already seen the size of the hole of inequality that there is in the world in relation to those who have money and in relation to those who don’t,” said Astrini.

Some points disclosed in the text:

The document recognizes that climate change already causes and will cause more and more loss and damage;

Reiterates the “urgency to scale up action and support” in an appropriate manner including “financing, technology transfer and capacity building” to minimize and avoid loss and harm in developing countries “which are particularly vulnerable”;

It calls on developed countries and institutions to “provide enhanced and additional support for activities dealing with damages.”

Earlier, a group of “loss and damage” researchers commented on their Twitter page: “It looks like we still have a lot of work to do today.”

The president of the conference, Alok Sharma, says he intends to end the event definitively this Saturday afternoon. Traditionally, the nearly 200 member countries sign the document and are later required to comment.