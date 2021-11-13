COP26: Without citing record deforestation, minister says it would be ‘success’ for Brazil to obtain money from rich countries | Cop 26

The Environment Minister, Joaquim Leite, once again demanded “heavy financing” from rich countries to face the climate crisis and classified the current moment as a “financial emergency”.

Without answering questions about the record deforestation disclosed this Friday (12), Leite gathered the press on the last day of the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), to present a positive balance of Brazilian participation in the event.

“I would like to share Brazil’s concern with climate finance, with a volume of resources that has not yet arrived,” said Leite, defending, once again, that more ambitious climate goals will depend on more international resources.

“It would be a success for Brazil if we were able to pressure the rich countries for more resources, reach a consensus and take advantage of this new green economy” – Joaquim Leite, minister of the environment

“We need to guarantee resources for a fairer transition,” the minister said again.

Brazil’s position in charging developed countries to finance forest conservation has been a recurring theme in the Ministry of the Environment since the last administration, when Ricardo Salles was in charge of the ministry.

“Brazil’s effort is to obtain resources precisely for those who live in the forest and need to be paid for their conservation,” said Salles at COP25, held in Spain.

Money stopped in the Amazon Fund

When asked about the R$ 3 billion from the Amazon Fund that has been frozen since 2019 – but which should be applied to projects for the preservation and inspection of the biome, such as combating deforestation – Leite replied that the matter concerns Vice President Hamilton Mourão.

“In relation to the Amazon Fund – negotiations are not yet in progress, when we have an update we will give it to you”, said the minister.

The Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to raise donations – including from European countries – for environmental preservation, has been inactive since the beginning of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, after former minister Ricardo Salles tried to change the Fund’s rules and anger supporters such as Germany and Norway.

The minister also declined to comment on the data on the increase in deforestation in Brazil released this morning by the Space Research Institute (Inpe), justifying that the COP’s objective is global negotiations, and not the problems of each country.

“Here we are talking about a global challenge and not each country. We are showing what Brazil really has. I didn’t follow these numbers [de desmatamento do Inpe], I knew they left today, but I haven’t seen them yet”, explained Leite.

According to Inpe, October 2021 in the Amazon had the highest deforestation alert for the month ever recorded by the Institute, with an area of ​​877 km² under alert – an increase of 5% compared to October 2020 data, which had already broken a record.

While the minister spoke to journalists in the Brazilian pavilion at the Conference, young Brazilians protested in the streets of Glasgow against Leite’s stance in the negotiations, accusing him of “Green Makeup”.

On Wednesday (10), in his second speech at COP26, Leite defended the Bolsonaro administration, demanded rich countries for more resources and said to an audience with leaders from several nations that “where there is a lot of forest there is also a lot of poverty”. (see below)

COP 26: Minister Joaquim Leite calls for help to preserve forests

The Climate Observatory reacted to Leite’s speech made on Wednesday and denied that the Bolsonaro government had increased spending on environmental protection in the Amazon, corrected data on CO2 emissions from cargo transport and denied the relationship between forest and poverty, said by the minister .

According to the network of environmentalists, despite the federal government having increased the forecast of spending on environmental inspection in the 2021 budget, in practice, the amount has not yet been executed by either Ibama or ICMBio, with less than two months to go. the year:

IBAMA: of the BRL 234.62 million planned for the agency in 2021, only BRL 56.48 million were paid by November 9th;

of the BRL 234.62 million planned for the agency in 2021, only BRL 56.48 million were paid by November 9th; ICMBio: of the BRL 74.28 million planned for the agency in 2021, only BRL 43.61 million were paid by November 9th;

“In addition to not executing resources from environmental agencies during the most critical period of fires, the government is holding more than R$3 billion from the Amazon Fund, which could be being used to control deforestation,” published the OC on its website.

At the time of the stoppage of the Amazon Fund, Salles announced his intention to allocate the funds raised to compensate landowners. He also claimed at the time that there were signs of irregularities in the contracts signed with NGOs, but he did not present any evidence to confirm the assertion. The statements irritated Germany and Norway, which suspended transfers in the order of more than 200 million reais to Brazil.

The OC also classified as “fallacious” other parts of the speech in which Leite on Wednesday, such as what the minister said that the transformation of the Brazilian logistical modal to rail, “with more than 5,000 km of new rails”, represents “a 75% reduction in emissions from cargo transport” in Brazil.

The network stated that the minister referred to a set of railways planned for the next few years, but which have not yet been implemented.

In addition, in relation to the 75% reduction in emissions from cargo transport in view of future new railroads, the OC stated that, “even if the percentage of reduction claimed by the ministry is real, the cargo transported by these railroads represents only 8, 5% of the total cargo transported annually in the country”.