Corinthians and other clubs sign document with candidate company for League operations

Corinthians is among the 18 Brazilian clubs that signed an agreement with the company Codajas Sports Kapital that deals with negotiations related to the League of Clubs. The company was one of the three candidates, defined in July, to take over the association’s operations.

The information was released by the portal Globoesporte.com. Of the clubs involved in the formation, Athletico-PR, América-MG, Fluminense, Juventude and Sport have not yet signed the document.

In the agreement, the teams undertake not to sell any broadcast or commercial rights related to the Brazilian Championship in the next two months for the period after 2024, the date that represents the end of the current broadcast contracts.

In addition, the clubs agreed to provide information to Codajas for the company to assess the league. The objective is to attract investors. The company also gained the right to cover financial proposals from potential competitors within a period of one year.

The signing of the document makes it possible to advance the negotiations for the formation of the league. Despite this, the term does not generate obligations for the clubs involved, which may refuse the company’s offers in the future.

It is worth remembering that the creation of the league aims to organize the Brazilian Championship. The clubs’ intention is to ensure greater participation in decisions taken by the CBF.

