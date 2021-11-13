Corinthians counselor exposes message and denounces sexist offense in Council group

A sexist message sent in a Whatsapp group was exposed this Friday afternoon by Corinthians counselor Analu Tomé, the target of the words of Manoel Evangelista, Mané da Carne, who is also counselor Manoel Evangelista. The post was made on Twitter by the three-year representative, who said she was tired of the attacks.

“You can be sure. I delete everything you post (sic). It’s very dirty to read this nonsense that you post (sic), go get a tank of clothes to have fun“, said Mané in the message published by Analu and confirmed by my helm with other members of the same Whatsapp group.

The group in question is an unofficial community of advisors, but it is used to discuss day-to-day club affairs and has almost all of the advisors gathered. Analu, in contact with the report, said he was talking about a philanthropic event at the club with other members at the time.

“I was raising some questions and then, out of nowhere, he lets go of this pearl. But then I got tired. He’s offended me before, but now I’m tired. On the ethics committee they say they can’t do anything because it’s an unofficial council group. I think that’s irrelevant, but that’s the excuse they give me“he stated.

“I’m now going to the press for the fans know how a woman, a fan, is treated within the club.“, continued Analu.

Mané da Carne has been a figure present in Corinthians politics for decades and continues with good traffic among the leaders. He was, for example, in the box reserved for the club’s board of directors during the 3-0 defeat by Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, at Mineirão stadium.

Even without an official position, he stayed at the delegation’s hotel and followed the game at the stadium. Wanted by the report of my helm, he said that he only sent the message because opposition groups like Analu’s at Corinthians they just “criticize (president) Duilio” in conversations and “don’t help at all”.

Asked if he recognized machismo in his words, Mané replied: “Everything today is sexist. I just told her to get a tank, what’s the problem? My mother had a tank, my grandmother too. I am from the time when women and men exchanged curses and everything understood. It has to be discussed equally. It’s not because she’s a woman that I need to listen and be quiet. I have four daughters, my wife is here by my side“he stated, before continuing.

“Look what she wrote, she said that I have to take medicine, that I’m old. If she wants something, she’ll gather her triennial adviser there. I, whenever I need it, talk to Duilio, I have an open door for that. Nobody will harm her. She spoke and I have the right to speak“he concluded.

Sought by the report, president Duilio Monteiro Alves said he was at a meeting and asked the club’s press office to be contacted. So far, no official positioning has been sent.

