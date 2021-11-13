Corinthians face Alianza Lima in the fight for a spot in the semifinal of the Libertadores Feminina

Corinthians begins this Saturday its journey in the knockout stages of the Libertadores Femininas. At 20h, Timão will face Alianza Lima, from Peru, at the Manuel Ferreira Stadium, in Paraguay, for the quarterfinals of the competition.

This phase is played in a single game, that is, whoever wins will guarantee a place in the semifinals. In case of a tie, the decision will be on penalties. The meeting between the teams is the result of the crossing of the first place in group D (Corinthians) with the second place in group C (Alianza Lima).

So that you, the fan, can stay on top of all the details of the match, the my helm detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

The starting team should only be known moments before the ball rolls, but it should have some changes from the last game. Coach Arthur Elias, it’s worth remembering, has Erika’s embezzlement, who tore the knee ligament.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Sparrow, Gi Campiolo, Yasmim, Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque and Adriana.

Arbitration

The arbitration trio has not yet been released by Conmebol. Those responsible for the whistle and the flags must be known moments before the ball rolls.

how to watch

The match will be aired on the internet and on television. In the first of them, the transmission will be made by the Facebook of the Women’s Libertadores, while in the second the game is the responsibility of the Conmebol TV and of the Fox Sports.

