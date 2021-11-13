Corinthians finalizes preparation for the game against Cuiab; see likely lineup

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians completed its preparations for the game against Cuiabá, which will take place at 9 pm (GMT) this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. In the second training session for the game, Sylvinho did specific work with his players.

As usual, Corinthians athletes warmed up on Field 1, before the start of activities. After that, the players participated in a work of loses and pressure in reduced space under the command of Sylvinho.

In the last part, the players performed a sequence of cross and finishing activities. After the end of training, defensive line and midfield players practiced headers and hits with Doriva and Alex.

For this Saturday’s game, Sylvinho will have four absences: Fábio Santos, suspended for the third yellow card; Cantillo, summoned by the Colombian national team; Willian, in transition; and Ruan Oliveira, who is recovering from a surgical review. Therefore, a possible Corinthians starting lineup against Cuiabá has: Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira), Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

