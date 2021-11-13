Corinthians lineup: Sylvinho finishes preparation for game against Cuiabá; see related | corinthians

This Friday afternoon, the Corinthians squad completed their preparations for the match against Cuiabá, Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

Corinthians will have at least one novelty in the starting lineup: Lucas Piton enters the vacancy of the suspended Fábio Santos, who received his third yellow card in the defeat to the leader Atlético-MG.

This Friday, Sylvinho led a lose-and-pressure activity in a reduced field. Afterwards, a cross and finishing practice.

A possible Corinthians may have Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira) and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

With 47 points and in sixth place, Timon can move up a step in the table in case of victory. Opponents placed directly above, with 49 points, Fortaleza (fourth) and Bragantino (fifth) duel in the round. The game also takes place on Saturday, at 7pm, in Bragança Paulista.

