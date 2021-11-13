Corinthians publishes list of embezzlement related to the match against Cuiab

Corinthians released this Friday afternoon the list of athletes related to the match against Cuiabá. The confrontation takes place on Saturday night, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, and Timão will have some absences.

Fabio Santos will not be able to act in the game. The full-back received his third yellow card in the defeat to Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, and is suspended. Lucas Piton must be the replacement. Also, follow outside the wheel Cantillo, which is with the Colombian national team, and the midfielders Willian, recovering from a thigh injury, and Ruan Oliveira, in surgical revision on the knee.

the midfielder roni is once again available as an option for Sylvinho. He has recovered from a ligament sprain in his right knee and is heading into his second game after his return, which took nearly two months.

The Corinthians coach led the team’s last training session this Friday afternoon. With 47 points, Timão arrives for the game in sixth place.

See Corinthians related list for the clash against Cuiabá

Goalkeepers: Cassio, Guilherme and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielder: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô, Marquinhos and Róger Guedes

