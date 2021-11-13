Corinthians takes a stand after discussion between club advisors; see official notice

Corinthians released an official statement on Friday night to take a position on the discussion involving the club’s advisors. Analu Tomá, director of Timão, accused Mané da Carne, who holds the same position, of machismo in messages exchanged in a group of Whatsapp.

President of the Deliberative Council of Corinthians, Alexandre Husni clarified that the discussion did not take place “during the exercise of activities” of the duo, but stated that this does not prevent the club from positioning itself. Also according to the note, the counselor can take the case to the responsible body within the club so that the appropriate measures are taken.

“Although this is a private issue between the two members and the conversation took place outside their official activities with the Deliberative Council and the club, the episode, as reported, deserves special attention from Corinthians, even more so because it is a an institution that has respect for women as one of its most sacred pillars,” says an excerpt from the note – see the full publication below.

The discussion between Analu and Mané da Carne, both Corinthians advisers, began after the second suggested that she “fix a tank of clothes to have fun”. O my helm contacted both parties and detailed the discussion.

Check out Corinthians’ full score

“The Deliberative Council regrets the discussion that took place between two councilors in a message exchange group by application.

According to the club’s bylaws, the Board of the Deliberative Council, which is the competent body to resolve these issues, awaits the counselor’s opinion, if so desired, in order to forward procedures that are deemed appropriate.

Sincerely, Alexandre Husni

Chairman of the Deliberative Council

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista”