Corinthians vs Cuiabá: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Owner of four victories in four games with the fans present at the Neo Química Arena in 2021, Corinthians is trying to recover after the knockout suffered by the leader Atlético-MG and trusts in the power of Fiel to help it beat Cuiabá at home and continue firmly towards the group stage of the Libertadores.

Timão opens the round in sixth place, with 47 points and can only be reached by Internacional. A home win, therefore, will help the team stay on course towards the final goal of the year.

Cuiabá, who has 39 points, is coming off a defeat by Ceará and is trying to add more points so as not to take risks at the end of the championship.

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Corinthians vs Cuiabá for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship

Streaming: SporTV (all of Brazil, except SP) and Premiere (all of Brazil) show the match, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Regarding the last game, Sylvinho has a low: Fábio Santos received the third yellow card and is suspended. Cantillo, although his card situation is regularized, remains out as he is with the Colombian national team for the qualifiers.

Willian is also out. Jersey 10 is in the final stages of recovery from an edema in the posterior muscle of the left thigh and should return to the team soon.

In addition, Sylvinho must maintain the starting structure of the team from the last games. Lucas Piton enters the vacancy of the 36-year-old veteran, and Gabriel should follow in the starting lineup in a vacancy that could be stolen by the Colombian defensive midfielder.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Du Queiroz and Róger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

Who is out: Fábio Santos (suspended), Cantillo (with the Colombian team), Willian (in physical transition after edema in the left thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision on the left knee).

Hanging: Marquinhos, Roni, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

Cuiabá – Technician: Jorginho

Cuiabá paid a fine of R$ 500 thousand provided for in the contract to have goalkeeper Walter in the match. Striker Jonathan Cafú, who belongs to the São Paulo team, will be embezzled by contractual issue. Besides him, defensive midfielder Auremir, with an injury to his left knee, and midfielder Yesus Cabrera, in the final stages of recovery from a muscle injury in his right thigh, are low.

Defender Alan Empereur was released by the DM after treating muscle pain in his right thigh, embarked with the delegation to São Paulo and reinforces the team. If the defender does not start among the holders, the lineup will be the same as in the game against Ceará.

Probable lineup: Walter; João Lucas, Paulão, Marllon (Alan Empereur) and Uendel; Yuri Lima, Camilo and Pepê; Clayson, Max and Jenison.

Who is out: Jonathan Cafú (contractual issue), Auremir (left knee injury), Elton (muscle discomfort) and Yesus Cabrera (right thigh injury).

Hanging: Clayson and Alan Empereur.

