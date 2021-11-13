Corinthians welcomes Cuiab at Neo Qumica Arena to recover at Brazilian Nationals; know everything

Corinthians returns to the field for the Campeonato Brasileiro this Saturday night. At 9 pm, Sylvinho’s team receives Cuiabá, for the 32nd round, at the Neo Química Arena.

Coming from a 3-0 defeat to Atlético-MG, Timão is looking for recovery in the final stretch of the competition and Fiel can be an important factor in this regard. Since the fans’ return, the Alvinegro team hasn’t known what it’s like to lose playing at home: there are four games and four victories. See prices and directions to go to the stadium.

The clash also represents another opportunity for Corinthians to gain a position in the table, needing only to beat Cuiabá. That’s because Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza, respectively fifth and fourth, both 49 points, face off a little earlier, at 19:00. Any result that comes out of this confrontation, added to a Corinthians victory, places Timão in fifth place.

On the other hand, Cuiabá is also coming off a setback, to Ceará. The Mato Grosso team is in 11th place, with 39 points.

So that you know everything about the game, the my helm detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Sylvinho has a new embezzlement for the match. Fabio Santos received the third yellow card against Atlético-MG and is suspended. Lucas Piton must take the left-back. In addition, Cantillo is still called up for the Colombian national team and does not play either. Willian and Ruan Oliveira remain out, recovering from injury.

Thus, the coach must send Corinthians to the field with: Cassio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Gustavo Silva (Gabriel Pereira) and Roger Guedes; Renato Augusto.

my helm

Arbitration

The chosen one to referee the match is Rodolpho Toski Marques. In the flags, the referee will have the assistance of Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos and Ivan Carlos Bohn. The VAR is under the command of Heber Roberto Lopes.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will be able to follow the match through channels SportTV and Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time from the my helm. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 20:00, and the fans are on top of all the moves, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users.

