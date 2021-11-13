Cosan (CSAN3) has 6.5% higher profit in the 3rd quarter of 2021 and record pro forma Ebitda

SAO PAULO — Cosan (CSAN3) reported adjusted net income of BRL 531 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 6.5% compared to BRL 498.5 million a year ago.

According to the company, it is mainly a reflection of the “better operational performance of Raízen, driven by the Renewables segment, and of Compass, showing the resumption of economic activity”.

“These effects were partially offset by the more challenging scenario faced by Rumo”, still according to Cosan, “due to the corn crop failure, and by the increase in financial expenses”.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) also rose in the quarter analyzed: an increase of 6.7%, going to BRL 3.441 billion, compared to BRL 3.226 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

It is a record, driven by the expansion of operating results, reflecting the resumption of economic activity.

Net revenue grew 59%, to BRL 31.016 billion, against BRL 19.509 billion a year earlier. All numbers are on a pro forma basis, which considers the consolidation of 50% of Raízen.

According to Cosan, the purpose is “to provide comparability of results in relation to previous periods, with consolidated information of 100% of the results of direct subsidiaries and 50% of the results of the co-controlled company Raízen, including the results of Biosev”, whose shares were acquired in its entirety by Raízen in August.

Cosan owns 44% of Raízen, 91% of Compass, 70% of Moove and 30% of Rumo. In these parameters, net income for the quarter was R$ 3.264 billion, the highest net result in Cosan’s history.

Cosan presented, still on a pro forma basis, a net cash generation for shareholders (FCFE) of R$ 8.3 billion, or more 10 times.

The main effects of the quarter were FCO with lower operating performance in all operating segments, with Rumo being pressured by the crop failure and Raízen reflecting the position of sugar and ethanol inventories; FCI having, in addition to Raízen’s recurring CAPEX and higher level of disbursements for investments, disbursement of cash for the acquisition of Biosev; and FCF, having paid in the proceeds of the Public Offering of Shares (IPO) by Raízen and the raising of private resources in Compass, in addition to the raising of R$ 3.6 billion and R$ 2 billion in Rumo and Cosan Corporativo, respectively .

Pro forma leverage reduced the ratio between net debt and Ebitda to 2.1x, 0.7x less than in the second quarter of 2021, “due to the expansion of operating results, the payment of funds from Raízen’s IPO and private increases capital at Compass”, explained Cosan in the balance sheet.

