Cosan’s profit shoots up to R$3.26 billion in the 3rd quarter

The energy group and infrastructure cosan (CSAN3) released this Friday net income of 3.26 billion reais in the third quarter, compared to 222.9 million registered in the same period last year and the highest performance in its history.

In adjusted terms, net income was 531 million reais, an increase of 6.5% year-on-year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 3.44 billion reais, up 6.7% year-on-year, driven by the expansion of operating results, reflecting the resumption of economic activity in the country, he said. the company.

Net revenue reached 31 billion reais in the period, an increase of 59% year-on-year, while cash generation totaled 8.34 billion, compared to 2.49 billion calculated a year earlier.

The company’s president, Luis Henrique Guimarães, said in a statement that the control of the pandemic Covid-19 through vaccination allowed the gradual resumption of economic activity, which boosted the consumption of products in Cosan’s portfolio.

“In order to provide comparability of results, we present consolidated financial information on a pro forma basis, that is, consolidation of 100% of the results of direct subsidiaries and 50% of the results of root (ROOT4), also on a pro forma basis, including the results of the Biosev“, said Cosan.

The company recalled that the acquisition of all shares issued by Biosev by Raízen, a joint venture between the company, was completed in August. shell and Cosan.

The day before, Raízen reported that its adjusted net income more than doubled in the second quarter of crop year 2021/22 compared to the same period a year earlier, at 1.1 billion reais.

