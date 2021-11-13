countryman Thiago Costa receives help after boat accident

Country singer Thiago Costa is hospitalized in Belém, capital of Pará, after being run over by a speedboat. Video circulating on social networks shows the moment when the artist receives first aid, in addition to the boat in which he was damaged.

Watch:

According to information released by the portal O Liberal, the country singer was riding a jet ski when a larger vessel passed over him and three other people.

Thiago is conscious, but he suffered serious injuries, especially in his right leg, and would undergo surgery in the early morning hours.

“We are in the hospital. He’s stable. Well as far as possible and getting medical care. As soon as possible I’ll come talk to you. I ask for your understanding and prayers. God is ahead,” says a note from the singer’s team on Instagram, posted on Thursday night (11/11).

Through an official note, the singer’s team informed that all of the artist’s November shows have been cancelled.

“The artist Thiago Costa advises, through this note, that this Thursday afternoon, November 11, 2021, around 5:40 pm, the singer suffered a water accident in the Maguari hole (in Belém). He had a fractured leg and arm and had leg surgery during the night. The singer has been monitored by the medical team and his health is stable. This month’s shows are cancelled. We are grateful for the affection and understanding of everyone, we ask for prayers for the recovery of our Power Thiago Costa”, says the note.