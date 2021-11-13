Covid-19: get updated data on the disease in Blumenau this Friday

Blumenau registers this Friday, 12, a total of 68,293 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are 47 more patients than registered last Thursday, 11.

In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 283,786 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 580 exams were processed. Among the positive cases, 270 patients are under treatment. Of these, 249 are in a stable state of health, in isolation at home and being monitored by the Department of Health Promotion.

Of the cases under analysis and confirmed in Blumenau and other cities, 27 patients are hospitalized, 15 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 12 in the ward. Of these in the ICU, 12 patients are from Blumenau and three patients from another city and the occupancy rate of ICU beds in the city is 22.7% in relation to the current occupancy capacity, with 66 active beds. There are nine patients in the ward from Blumenau and three from other cities, with an occupancy rate of 6.8%.

The municipality also counts 67,356 cases of people who have already gone through the isolation period and have not presented new symptoms, considered as having recovered. This Friday, one death was registered, totaling 667 deaths from coronaviruses in the city. The victim was a 28-year-old woman, with comorbidities, who had been hospitalized since October 5th in the ICU. The death occurred on November 9, but only at the end of this Thursday, the 11th, it was reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance Service of the municipality.

The City of Blumenau highlights the importance of maintaining social isolation, in cases where people can stay at home. The government also reinforces safety measures, which include the use of a mask whenever you leave the house and frequent hand hygiene, with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 240 vaccines were administered from the first dose (266,563 vaccinated so far), 1,594 from the second or single dose (223,641 immunized so far), 374 from the booster dose (18,966 immunized so far). The municipality follows the determinations of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, of the Ministry of Health (MS) and the deliberations of the State Government. With the arrival of new shipments of immunizing agents, the City Hall will publicize through its official channels (website and social networks) the priority groups that can be vaccinated according to the Municipal Immunization Plan.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Center located in Sector 3 of Vila Germânica Park, continues to apply the second dose against Covid-19 to people with appointments and applying the advance payment from Pfizer, for those who have rescheduled. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

Hello Health Blumenau

The community can count on virtual assistance, without leaving the house, through Alô Saúde Blumenau, by calling 156 (option 2). The channel allows the population to clarify doubts about symptoms in the Coronavirus pandemic. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Monitoring Center

The healthcare professionals who work at the Covid-19 Monitoring Center make calls to patients with a positive diagnosis for Coronavirus daily, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Covid-19 Quick Service

The General Outpatient Clinics (AG) continue to provide assistance to suspected cases of Covid-19. The AGs of Velha, Garcia, Itoupava and Fortaleza (attached to the HU of Furb), open from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. The AGs Centro and Escola Agrícola are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm during the week. On Saturdays and Sundays, service takes place at the AGs Velha, Garcia and Itoupava from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Family Health Strategy (ESF) units also provide care for suspected cases of Covid-19. The address and opening hours of the authorized units are on the City Hall website, at blumenau.sc.gov.br/coronavirus/atendimentocovid. The measure follows the guidelines of the State Government, so that the service is part of the list of care in primary health care.

