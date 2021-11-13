Covid-19: situation worsens in Europe and Latin America this week

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to accelerate in Europe and the health situation deteriorated again in Latin America this week.

One important indicator, the number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, and comparisons across countries should be made with caution as testing policies differ from country to country.

More than 470,000 cases daily

With 472,800 contaminations registered every day in the world this week, the indicator is increasing for the fourth consecutive week (+ 8% compared to the previous week), according to the balance of AFP until thursday 11.

Deterioration in Europe and Latin America

Unlike in previous weeks, Europe (+13%) is no longer the only region to see its situation worsen. The Latin America/Caribbean area (+ 14%) also suffers. As for Africa, it registered a +15% increase in new cases, a result skewed, however, by the recovery of data from Botswana.

Elsewhere, the situation continues to improve in the Middle East (-12%), Asia (-7%) and Oceania (-6%), while it is almost stable in the US/Canada (+1%).

Europe concentrates accelerations

The ten countries that registered the biggest accelerations of the week (among those with at least 1,000 daily infections) are located in the Old Continent: Hungary (+ 77%, 6,600 new cases per day), Poland (+ 66%, 14,600), Germany ( + 61%, 31,700), Austria (+ 57%, 9,600), Croatia (+ 54%, 5,500), France (+ 52%, 9,500), Switzerland (+ 49%, 2,900), Italy (+ 48%, 6,700 ), Spain (+ 48%, 2,900) and Netherlands (+ 42%, 10,900).

Main decreases

The three main reductions also occur in Europe, in countries in the east of the continent that had outbreaks in early autumn: Romania (-35%, 6,500), Latvia (-35%, 1,400) and Estonia (-34%, 1,200).

The Philippines (-33%, 2,200) and Mongolia (-30%, 900) follow.

More contaminations

The United States remains by far the country with the highest number of new infections in absolute terms this week (73,100 daily cases, -1%), ahead of Russia (39,800, -1%) and the United Kingdom (34,300, – 12%).

As a proportion of population excluding micro-states, the country with the highest number of new cases this week is Slovenia (1,080 per 100,000 population), ahead of Croatia (943) and Georgia (833).

deaths

Russia records the highest number of daily deaths, 1,205 a day this week, ahead of the United States (1,160) and Ukraine (673).

Globally, 7,160 deaths were registered every day this week, a number up by 2%.

Vietnam vaccinates at full speed

On vaccination rates, Vietnam tops the podium this week, administering doses to 1.33% of its population each day. Then, among countries with more than one million inhabitants, Iran (0.96%), Taiwan (0.82%), Bangladesh (0.81%), Peru and Cuba (0.79% each).

These countries are all in Latin America and Asia, a trend that has been observed for several months. Countries in these regions are gradually catching up with the champions of immunization, which until then were mainly located in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

So far, the UAE is the most vaccinated country in the world, with 89% of its population fully vaccinated. They are ahead of Portugal (86%). Singapore (80%), Spain and Cambodia (79% each), South Korea (78%), Italy, Malaysia, Canada, Uruguay and Denmark (76% each), Ireland, Japan and France (75% each) follow.