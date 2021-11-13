Covid: Barroso suspends part of government ordinance that prevented dismissal of those who did not get vaccinated | Policy

With Barroso’s decision, employers may require proof from employees. In addition, also there may be dismissal of those who refuse to provide proof, provided that this happens as a last measure, within the criterion of proportionality.

>>> Read more details below about Barroso’s decision is about what the government says.

The ordinance was issued by the Ministry of Labor on the 1st. Political parties and unions, then, sued the Supreme against the government’s measure. They argued that the rule contravenes the Constitution (see details in the video below). Barroso is the rapporteur of the actions.

By decision of the minister, the requirement should not be applied to people who have medical contraindications. based on the National Vaccination Plan or on scientific consensus.

Union centrals criticize the ordinance that prohibits dismissing non-vaccinated: ‘Total lack of sensitivity and empathy’

Understandings of Justice

The Ministry of Labor rule contradicted recent decisions of the Labor Court and guidelines of the Public Ministry of Labor.

In São Paulo, for example, the Regional Labor Court confirmed the dismissal for just cause of an employee of a hospital who did not want to be vaccinated.

In addition, last year, the STF understood that vaccination in the country is mandatory, but cannot be forced. It also understood that it was possible apply sanctions to those who decide not to immunize.

Ordinance prohibits dismissal of unvaccinated worker against Covid

The government text classifies it as “discriminatory practice”:

dismissal for cause of the employee who refuses to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19;

require proof as a condition for hiring.

In addition, the ordinance equates the requirement for vaccination with discriminatory practices related to sex, race, color, age and disability.

It also establishes penalties for employers who fail to comply with the determination and provides that the employer may offer Covid testing to employees.

In the decision, the minister pointed out that polls indicate that vaccination is “essential” to reduce transmission of Covid.

According to the minister, employee without immunization may pose a risk in the workplace, representing “a threat to the health of other workers, risk of damage to the safety and health of the working environment and of compromising the health of the public with which the company interacts”.

“The country and the world are facing a pandemic of serious proportions. The disease caused by Covid-19 has proved to be highly contagious and is responsible, in Brazil, for the impressive figure that surpasses 600,000 deaths”, he wrote.

According to the consortium of press vehicles, based on data from the state health secretariats, Brazil has 610,323 deaths by Covid, in addition to 21.9 million confirmed cases.

Barroso highlighted in the decision that the Supreme Court recognized the legality of mandatory immunization in a pandemic situation, but that vaccination cannot be by force.

“In such decisions, [o STF] affirmed that individual rights must yield to the interest of the community as a whole in the sense of protecting the right to life and health,” he wrote.

The minister also suspended a provision of the ordinance that considered the requirement of a vaccination certificate in selective processes and the dismissal of an employee for just cause due to non-presentation of the document to be a discriminatory practice.

“There is no possible comparison between the requirement for vaccination against Covid-19 and discrimination based on sex, origin, race, color, marital status, family status, disability, professional rehabilitation, age or pregnancy,” he said. “These last factors do not interfere with the right to health or life of other company employees or third parties. The lack of vaccination interferes”, stressed the magistrate.

Ministry of Labor defends in the STF the validity of an Ordinance that prohibits companies from demanding vaccination

In response to a determination by the case reporter, the Ministry of Labor and Employment presented, on the last 9th, information about the edition of the ordinance. The folder said that it urgently edited the rule, considering that there would be threats of “mass dismissal of workers”. He declared that the ministry is competent to edit the rule, that it does not go beyond what is provided for in the legislation and is in accordance with the court’s decision at the end of last year, which recognized that indirect measures are possible, such as restrictions on access to places , to encourage vaccination against the disease.

For the ministry, allowing the dismissal for just cause of those who do not get vaccinated creates a new hypothesis of dismissal that is not provided for in the legislation and encourages prejudice against unvaccinated employees.