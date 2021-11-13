Covid kills 69-year-old man who refused vaccine

Luciane Garcia – Estadod e Minas

posted on 11/12/2021 6:52 PM



(credit: Daniel Roberts/Pixabay)

The municipality of São Sebastião do Paraíso recorded on Thursday (11/11) the first case of death from complications of covid-19 after an interval of 44 days without death. The victim is a 69-year-old man who did not have comorbidities, but who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Despite all the call and awareness work, people still ignore that vaccination is the most effective way to stop contamination and the emergence of new variants of the disease.

According to experts, only mass immunization protects everyone in the community and reduces the risk of contagion.

From September 27th to November 10th, there were 44 days without records of death caused by COVID-19.

During the period, there was no record of deaths from the disease in October. Before, São Sebastião do Paraíso had 277 cases.

On September 30, there were a total of three occurrences of people from Parais who died in Ribeirão Preto (SP), victims of the disease. The deaths were under investigation and occurred on 14 July and 2 and 3 August.

With the occurrence yesterday, according to the Epidemiological Bulletin released by the city, São Sebastião do Paraíso now has 281 cases of deaths from COVID-19, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The municipality recorded the first death caused by complications of the coronavirus confirmed by laboratory tests on April 16, 2020. The victim was a 72-year-old woman who had comorbidities.

According to the Vacinometer of the State Health Department of Minas Gerais, today, at 4 pm, São Sebastião do Paraíso had 53,638 people vaccinated with the first dose.

Another 42,227 received the second dose and 1,396 were immunized with a single dose, in addition to 3,739 who took the booster dose.

Pandemic numbers in São Sebastião do Paraíso

According to an epidemiological bulletin released late yesterday afternoon, São Sebastião do Paraíso had 21,125 notifications, 7,261 confirmed cases and 281 deaths.

At the Santa Casa de Misericórdia in São Sebastião do Paraíso, the occupancy rate in the COVID infirmary was 2.12% and in the ICU, 10%.