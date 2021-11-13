COVID kills elderly who refused vaccination in So Sebastio do Paraso – Gerais

So Sebastio do Paraso continues with the vaccination against COVID-19 in adolescents and also the application of the booster dose in the elderly (photo: Daniel Roberts/Pixabay)

The municipality of So Sebastio do Paraso recorded on Thursday (11/11) the first case of death from complications of COVID-19 after an interval of 44 days without a death. The victim is a 69-year-old man who did not have comorbidities but who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine. Despite all the calling and work to raise awareness, people still ignore that vaccination is the most effective way to curb contamination and the emergence of new variants of the disease. According to experts, only mass immunization protects everyone in the community and reduces the risk of infection.





From September 27th to November 10th, there were 44 days without records of death caused by COVID-19. During the period, there was no record of deaths from the disease in October. Before, So Sebastio do Paraso had 277 cases. On September 30, there were a total of three occurrences of people from Pará who died in Ribeiro Preto (SP), victims of the disease. The deaths were under investigation and occurred on July 14th and August 2nd and 3rd. With the occurrence of yesterday, according to the Epidemiological Bulletin released by the city, So Sebastio do Paraso now has 281 cases of deaths from COVID-19, since the beginning of the pandemic.





The municipality recorded the first death caused by complications of the coronavirus confirmed by laboratory tests on April 16, 2020. The victim was a 72-year-old woman with comorbidities.





According to the Vaccinometer of the Minas Gerais State Health Department, today, at 4 pm, So Sebastio do Paraso had 53,638 people vaccinated with the first dose. Another 42,227 received the second dose and 1,396 were immunized with a single dose, in addition to 3,739 who took the booster dose.





Pandemic numbers in So Sebastio do Paraso



According to an epidemiological bulletin released late yesterday afternoon, So Sebastio do Paraso had 21,125 notifications, 7,261 confirmed cases and 281 deaths.



