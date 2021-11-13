COVID: slowdown in ICUs makes BH have all indicators under control – General

Belo Horizonte has all indicators under control (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) After starting the week on yellow alert, the occupation of intensive care beds for patients with COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte fell and returned to the control zone this Friday (12/11). With this, the capital of Minas Gerais now has all three indices that measure the behavior of the coronavirus in the city at a green level.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) considers the situation as a subsidiary with up to 49.9% occupancy. Between 50% and 69.9%, yellow alert zone, seen as intermediate. The maximum alert, represented by the red color, happens from 70% upwards.

All BH indicators are in green, that is, in control (photo: Janey Costa/EM/DA Press) In the epidemiological bulletin of this Thursday (11/11), bed occupancy in ICUs was 50.4%, a rate that dropped to 48.2%. The indicator was the only one that was still in the alert phase. What justifies the drop in general is the reduction in patients with COVID-19 in the 98 vacancies in the private network, since the percentage dropped from 44.9% to 36.7%.

The infirmary beds, which were 47% full, now have a demand of 46.4%.

On the other hand, there was an increase in the index that measures the transmission of COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte. The number went from 0.96 to 0.98. From 1 to 1.19, it already enters the yellow alert phase. From 1.20 onwards, red alert, considered the most serious.

Cases and deaths



A further 381 positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and another nine deaths caused by the disease. As a result, Belo Horizonte reached 290,668 positive diagnoses of coronaviruses and 6,971 lives lost.

vaccination



BH registered over 23,553 vaccine applications against the disease. 1,060 of the first dose, 8,742 of the second and 13,683 of a booster were administered, in addition to another 68 single dose, from Janssen.

The capital of Minas Gerais has already registered 2,113,294 people immunized with the first vaccine, 1,699,207 with the second, 60,682 with Janssen and 258,938 with a booster.