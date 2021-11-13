Credit Suisse and Itaú forecast recession and high inflation in Brazil in 2022; understand | Economy

Mister Shadow / ASI / Agência O Globo Banks predict recession in Brazil in 2022

Credit Suisse revised this Friday (12) its expectations for the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and started to forecast economic recession in Brazil in 2022. The projection went from an increase of 0.6% to a fall of 0.5 % next year. If confirmed, it will be the fourth contraction of the Brazilian GDP in eight years.

With the negative review, Credit Suisse becomes the second relevant bank to forecast a recession in Brazil. On October 25, Itaú Unibanco had already announced an estimated 0.5% retraction for the Brazilian GDP in 2022.

For 2021, Credit Suisse has revised its GDP estimate downward from 5% to 4.8%. The revision was announced this Friday after the release of the result of the service sector in September, which registered a drop of 0.6%. The data surprised analysts, who had expected a 0.6% increase, according to Reuters.

The result of services adds to the negative performance of commerce and industry in September, which registered falls of 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Just this week, the IBGE released October inflation, which has reached 10.67% in 12 months – the same level as in 2015, when the country was facing recession.

“Today’s result reinforces the scenario of worsening economic activity that has been seen in recent months,” wrote in a report Solange Srour, chief economist at Credit Suisse in Brazil, and Lucas Vilela, economist at the bank.

The data also fell short of Itaú’s expectations, which should lead the bank to revise its growth forecasts for the Brazilian economy this year downwards this month, according to the bank’s chief economist, Mário Mesquita.

“The data on trade and services came in below what we expected. For now, we are projecting growth of 5% in 2021, but with this data, it is possible that we will have to revise it downwards”, said the chief economist at Itaú . Inflation, according to him, has contained consumption and household confidence and influenced the economic slowdown.

The preview of October inflation measured by the IPCA-15, which reached 1.20%, also surprised Itaú negatively. The indicator is the highest for the month since 1995. Therefore, the bank should also increase its estimate for this year’s inflation.

“We expected less (inflation), we had (forecast) 1.04%. Inflation came a little higher and given the stage we are at in the year, towards the end, it is quite possible that this surprise inflation will lead us to revise the 2021 inflation projection upwards and I do not rule out having to revise 2022 as well,” Mesquita told reporters.

Electricity

Another factor that should make Itaú increase its inflation estimate for 2022 is the rise in the electricity bill. In the current scenario, the bank forecasts an average readjustment of the distributors that make up the IPCA at 9.5%. This Friday, however, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) released a projection that electricity bills will rise 21.04% next year.

Aneel’s indicator considers a national average of readjustment. If it materializes, the readjustment adds to a series of increases already seen this year due to the water crisis that left the country under threat of electricity blackout. Although the risk of rationing still exists, it has been reduced with the rains recorded in the last two months.

“The bank’s estimate for the Selic rate may also be revised. If a short-term inflationary surprise leads to an increase in inflationary risk, we think the BC will react and we will take this into account when formulating the projection,” he said. the chief economist of Itaú. The current estimate is for an increase in the Selic to 11.25% in 2022.

For Mesquita, it is the contractionary monetary policy promoted by the Central Bank to fight high inflation, one of the main vectors of economic deceleration for 2022. “Our estimate is that for every 1% increase in real interest there is a drop after 12 months similar in GDP growth,” he stressed.

Above-ceiling inflation again in 2022

Credit Suisse emphasized that the weak dynamics of economic activity is due to a combination of short-term headwinds, including the global scarcity of inputs. But there are more persistent factors in the scenario, such as inflation.

Economists predict inflation at 6.0% next year, above the ceiling of the inflation target set by the Central Bank of 5.0%.

“The current high level of inflation will likely remain high due to high inertia in the country; the recent tightening of financial conditions is unlikely to recede sharply as the monetary policy rate is likely to increase much more and the fiscal framework has recently weakened; uncertainty in The political scenario is likely to remain high until presidential elections close next year; and the outlook for emerging markets has become more challenging with tightening monetary policy rates in developed countries,” economists listed in a report.

Armor Capital also worsened its projections for this year and the next. For 2021, the manager forecasts an advance of 4.6% compared to 4.7% and, for 2022, it revised up from 0.2% to a retraction of 0.2%, with a downward bias.

For Andrea Damico, the manager’s chief economist, some elements have affected the latest activity data. The main one is inflation, which imposes restrictions on household budgets, reducing the consumption of goods and services. There is also an increase in the Selic rate above the neutral level; the electoral scenario with “two populist candidates”, leaving investments on hold; and the reversal of monetary policy by the Fed in the face of inflation, which affects the economy of emerging countries.

“Inflation ended up preventing a certain euphoria of consumption with the reopening, but we did not imagine that this would already start to appear in services. And (the high Selic) is the bitter medicine that the Brazilian economy will need to take to get rid of this inflation . I’m pessimistic about growth next year.”