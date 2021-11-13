Cris Cyborg Knocks Opponent in 92 Seconds and Retains Bellator Belt | combat

The Bellator 271 was held this Friday, in Hollywood, Florida, and had as its main attraction a dispute for the featherweight belt between the champion, Cris Cyborg, and Irish Sinead Kavanagh, fifth in the category ranking. The Brazilian did not give her opponent a chance and needed less than two minutes to define the duel.

Cris Cyborg successfully defended the Bellator belt — Photo: Reproduction

Cris was up from the beginning. After a few seconds in the clinch, the Brazilian started to stand up straight and let loose a sequence of punches, and two right-handers hit her opponent in full, who fell knocked out. Cyborg still had three more blows to check, ending the dispute with just 1m32s of the first round, successfully defending his belt for the third time.

While still in the cage, Cyborg was asked who she would like to put her belt up against next time, and named Cat Zingano as her favorite. When asked about Kayla Harrison, PFL champion who is without a contract and was in the audience, the Brazilian said that she is up to the challenge, but that organizations need to reach an agreement so that they can face each other.

See below the moment of the knockout applied by Cris Cyborg:

The other Brazilian in action at the event was Bruna Ellen, who had a tough fight against Desiree Yane on the preliminary card. The dispute was almost entirely standing, with a slight advantage to Bruna, who got the victory in a split decision.

See the complete results of the event below:

Bellator 271

November 10, 2021, in Hollywood (USA)

MAIN CARD

Cris Cyborg beat Sinead Kavanagh by KO with 1m32s of R1

Linton Vassell defeated Tyrell Fortune via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Aaron Pico defeated Justin Gonzales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Arlene Blencowe defeated Pam Sorenson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Steve Mowry beat Rakim Cleveland via submission at 3:28 in R1

Bruna Ellen beat Desiree Yanez via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Roman Faraldo beat Robert Turnquest by KO with 1min17s of R1

Cody Law beat Colton Hamm by knockout at 4m21s of R1

Valerie Loureda beat Taylor Turner via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Muhammed DeReese by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ethan Hughes defeated Mahmoud Sebie by technical ncoaute at 4m05 of the R3