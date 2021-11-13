Cruzeiro makes the contract renewal official with goalkeeper Fábio

In the middle of the table and with guaranteed participation in its third series B in a row in 2022, Cruzeiro made official, this Friday (12), the permanence of one of its greatest idols in history, goalkeeper Fábio, who renewed his link to the end of next season.

The 41-year-old archer, who continues in the starting line-up with coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, will reach his 18th season wearing the Raposa shirt and is close to completing his 1000th game for the Belo Horizonte giant. Currently, there are 973.

“I want to thank the president for his confidence in the renewal. We will walk together in this 2022, may it be a year of joy for our fans. We’ll do our best to gain access and never leave Serie A, which is where we belong. Our history matches Serie A, with achievements, with victories, with great stories. I also want to thank my wife, Sandra, Pablo and Valentina, my children, for their strength, for the affection they have always had and, above all, for the nation of Cruzeiro,” said Fábio, in an interview on Cruzeiro’s official website.

In all, Fábio won 11 titles for Cruzeiro, including two Brazilian Championships, two Copa do Brasil and seven other Minas Gerais Championships.