Crypto.com launches cryptocurrency card in Brazil

In partnership with Visa, Crypto.com announced this Thursday (11) the launch of its cryptocurrency card in Brazil, which can be used for payments and purchases at all establishments where the Visa brand is accepted. It had already been released in the United States, Canada, Australia, countries in Europe and Asia.

Free of fees and annuity, the Crypto.com card offers the user the possibility of converting their cryptocurrencies into reais, to spend however they want or withdraw. According to the brokerage, the novelty marks a big step in the mission of accelerating the adoption of payments with digital currencies.

Since the first half of the year, the company has expanded its operations in the domestic market, offering bank transfers free of charge and adopting the real as a currency option in its app. Platform deposits can be made via TED, DOC or PIX.

The Crypto card converts cryptocurrencies into reais for use in payments and withdrawals.Source: Crypto.com/Disclosure

One of the main cryptocurrency trading platforms in the world, Crypto is currently present in more than 90 countries, with 2,600 employees. The bitcoin and other digital currency buying and selling service has more than 10 million users at the moment.

Crypto card benefits

Available free of charge in physical (with premium metal design) and virtual versions, the Crypto.com card offers a series of benefits, which vary according to the user’s level. Reimbursement of all expenses made with it is one of the advantages, reaching up to 8% of the amount paid.

The 100% discounts on subscription to Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime Video are other attractions, as well as 10% cashback on Airbnb and Expedia platforms. Access to VIP lounges at airports is also offered for some customers.

The Crypto.com Visa card application can be made on the cryptocurrency broker’s app.