Curry makes history, scores 40 points, and Warriors run over Bulls with another 3rd quarter mortal

Stephen Curry became the most out-of-three player in NBA history, counting both regular season and playoffs, scored 40 points and the Warriors won another one.

who holds the Golden State Warriors? This Friday, the team received the Chicago Bulls, one of the best teams in the beginning of the season of the NBA, and did not take care of the opponent, winning by 119 to 93. Now the Warriors have 11 wins and only 1 loss this season, while Chicago is 8-4.

The big name of the individual victory, once again, was Stephen Curry. After scoring 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, the shirt 30 made 40 against the Bulls, converting 9 balls of 3.

In addition, the point guard made NBA history by surpassing Ray Allen in the number of 3-balls in the regular season and playoffs – the “official” numbers, however, count only in the regular season.

Curry also reached the 178th game with 30 points and 5 balls of 3, further isolating himself as the statistical leader in league history.

It was also the 36th game of the 30 shirt’s career in which he scored 9 or more balls of 3. The next 5 players on the list – James Harden, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, JR Smith and Kobe Bryant – have 34 matches at that level. .

Collectively, the Warriors once again enjoyed a spectacular third quarter. With a strong defense combined with Curry’s points, Golden State won the partial by 35 to 17 and secured the victory.

Now the Warriors remain undefeated this season in games decided in regular time – the only loss came to the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime.

Golden State and Curry return to the court this Sunday (14), against Charlotte Hornets, at 21:00 (GMT).