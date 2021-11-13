Customer throws soup in employee face during discussion; watch

A woman threw a portion of hot, peppery soup in the face of an employee at the Sol De Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas.

The case took place on Sunday (7), when a discussion started over the telephone. The customer called the establishment to complain that the soup was too hot and that the plastic lid that covered it had even melted.

Shortly after the call, she went to the scene and began debating in person with the attendant Jannelle Broland. The scenes were recorded by a security camera.

In the video, the client looks quite altered, removes the lid from the container and, suddenly, throws the food at the employee. She leaves the restaurant shortly after the assault.

According to investigators, a woman called Sol De Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas to complain about an order she had picked up. Police say the woman was upset that the soup she ordered was hot and that the plastic lid had melted. Full Story –> https://t.co/Tcydj4qR7M pic.twitter.com/PuJfJ93lfM — NewsNation Now (@NewsNationNow) November 12, 2021

Broland recorded his version and published it on TikTok: so far, there are more than 99 thousand likes. She explains that she heard the entire complaint over the phone and apologized for the inconvenience at first. “I offered her another soup, but she just screamed. She said she talked to me any way she wanted. So I hung up the phone,” she says.

A short time later, according to Broland, the woman arrived screaming at the restaurant. “I told her that if she didn’t calm down, I’d call the police. She said she didn’t mind, opened the soup and threw it at me,” he says.

Also in the video, the girl says that the soup was not hot enough to cause her burns, but that the peppery spices ended up affecting her. “My eyes and my nose started to sting a lot, I lost my breath for a few seconds.”

On 6 News, the local deputy chief of police, Allen Teston, said that it is not possible to tolerate behavior like this. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service, we advise them to remain calm until the issue is resolved,” he said.

The woman was banned from the restaurant and police said she was facing criminal charges.

“I hope this draws attention to the way people treat others not only in my area of ​​expertise, but in others as well. We are not robots because we wear an apron and a badge. We are still human beings, we have emotions too”, he concludes .