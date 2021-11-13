CVC (CVCB3) reduces the loss by 61% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, with the resumption of tourism and vacation in July

(Roberto Tamer / Disclosure)

SAO PAULO — CVC (CVCB3) released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021, with a loss of BRL 83.811 million, a drop of 61.1% compared to the negative BRL 215.559 million in the same period in 2020.

Although there has been a consistent improvement, the result still shows evidence of the effects produced by the Covid-19 pandemic on national and world tourism and, consequently, on CVC’s operations.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was reversed from negative to positive in the third quarter of this year: it went from minus R$ 132.342 million a year ago to positive R$ 14.255 million now.

Adjusted Ebitda followed the same path: it went from negative R$ 126.219 million to R$ 486 thousand now.

Net revenue more than quadrupled in the period: an increase of 271.4%, to BRL 230.374 million, against BRL 62.026 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The expectation was for improvement, with the resumption of the tourism sector, as there is flexibility in all Brazilian states and the borders between countries are once again open, with the increase in the number of vaccinees.

“In Brazil”, highlighted the company, “it is important to highlight the holidays in July, which increased demand in the period. Meanwhile, in Argentina, the sales campaign ‘Travel Sales’ and other initiatives by the Argentine government to promote regional tourism were successful”.

Net financial expenses had a negative impact with an increase of 30.9% (or R$ 14 million), due to the reduction in revenue from exchange variation.

This impact, however, was partially offset by the increase in financial income, which totaled R$45.2 million compared to R$27.9 million in the same period last year, the company said.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related