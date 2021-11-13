Dani Alves declares for Barcelona after return: ‘Best in the world’

Strengthening Barcelona, ​​Dani Alves celebrated his return to the Catalan club on his social networks. The ex-São Paulo was approved by coach Xavi Hernández, and signed a contract until June 2023.

Dani Alves shared a photo where he appears kissing Barcelona’s shield, and declared himself to be the “best club in the world”. The full-back cited the five years away from the Blaugrana team, but admitted that he “knew that the day to return would come”.

“Almost five years fighting a madman to get to this moment. I didn’t know it would last so long, that it would be so difficult, but I knew, in my heart and soul, that this day would come,” Dani Alves began in an Instagram post.

“I go back to the house I never left, and as I said before I left: ‘I am one of you. I don’t know how long this dream will last, but let it be eternal while it lasts.’ desire the first time, and with the same desire to help rebuild the best club in the world,” he added.

Free on the ball market since terminating his contract with São Paulo in September, Daniel Alves is going on his second spell at Barcelona. In the first, between 2008 and 2016, the full-back played with names like Neymar and Messi, and won titles such as Champions League, Club World Cup, Spanish Championship, Spanish Super Cup and King’s Cup.

At 38, Dani Alves, whose goal is to compete in the World Cup in Qatar, is one of the most victorious players in the history of the Catalan club. He marked a season between 2008 and 2016, having won 23 titles.