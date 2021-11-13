David Luiz lights a warning sign in careful work to avoid a drop in the Libertadores final, says website

Defender has followed treatment to the letter to make up for the lack of iron in the body

David Luiz arrived with great anticipation at the Flamengo and, when he was in the field, he made the investment worthwhile: four games and no goals conceded by Renato Gaúcho’s team.

The defender’s good numbers make Flamengo turn on the warning signal to have him 100% in the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol against palm trees, on the 27th of November. And there’s even a specific work to make up for iron deficiency and prevent further injuries. The information is from the Ge website.

See below the games of David Luiz for Flamengo:

Flemish 2 x 0 Barcelona (22/09)

Barcelona de Guayaquil 0 x 2 Flamengo (09/29)

Flemish 2 x 0 Atlético-GO (11/05/)

Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia (11/11)

When he arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club, a lack of mineral was detected in the defender. lack of iron reduces the athlete’s aerobic capacity and tolerance to exertion, in addition to impacting the muscle recovery framework.

After detecting the problem, the Department of Health and High Yield (Desar) started to work on supplementation with David Luiz.

In the four games he played, only against Atlético-GO he stayed on the field during the 90 minutes. In addition, he suffered a thigh injury in his second match, only returning more than a month later.

The defender has evolved in treatment over the days and even praised the work of Flamengo’s medical department, the target of recent criticism.

“It was difficult for me to arrive after so long without playing, after surgery, and to get hurt in the second game. All the anticipation, all the anxiety, all the desire I had to debut. But I think I have to thank the entire medical department, who took care of me all this time.. It’s not easy for people to point out and say they haven’t done a great job. Yes, they did. The debut at Libertadores was my decision, I wanted to represent Flamengo on the field,” said the defender after a victory over Goias at Maracanã.

David Luiz during training at Flamengo Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Until the Libertadores final, Flamengo will have four commitments for the Brazilian championship against São Paulo, Corinthians, International and Guild.