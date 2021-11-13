Dayane accuses Aline of inventing a lie to defame her

Solange Gomes tried to convince Dayane Mello to make peace with Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The ex-Gugu bath said the ex-panicat was hurt by the model and cited Dayane’s negative comment when Aline removed her hair extensions, saying women with short hair were not sexy.

Dayane was elated: “She’s looking for something to defame me! It’s been a month since she took off her mega hair.”

“She’s citing something that hurt her,” Solange defended.

The former Grande Fratello denied that this was the reason and insisted that Aline was trying to defame her, as this would be an agenda that causes commotion among the public. “She’s making it up.”

“Sometimes we get very insensitive, do you understand?”, insisted the ex-bathtub Gugu.

“I don’t think that’s the kind of agenda that really touches,” Dayane countered.

Solange explained that Aline might not have a maturity they expected her to have. “So we have to have a little patience. I’m not talking about this in gossip. I want you guys to get back to being friends. I’m talking to help.”

“She’s making this up to defame me,” repeated the model. Gugu’s ex-bathtub said he didn’t see it that way.

“I don’t think women with short hair are pretty. I don’t like them. I don’t think these guidelines are cool because it’s serious. I don’t think it’s cool to put women against women so that she feels small, diminished. That’s a low game”, exclaimed Day “Her self-esteem is low because of me? Is that it? Spare me, right? Spare me! It’s easy to play like that, right? I wasn’t born yesterday, my daughter. How does she come to say that now? Why?”

“Because we keep it,” Solange replied. “But did she tell you that? That she didn’t like it?”

“Never. How will I know?” asked the former Grande Fratello. “She’s putting this on the agenda to defame me, because she knows this is an important thing. Do you know why? She knows my audience is LGBT. She knows my audience is female. So she wants to f*ck me . That’s what she wants. That’s right. I wasn’t born yesterday, no!”

“Stop talking about that, Day!” her friend asked. “I didn’t think this hair thing was so serious.”

“I don’t either. But is it nice to say that someone is putting you down, saying you’re ugly? I get so indignant with this type of agenda that they raise because, knowing it’s a woman thing, you say you felt diminished, that’s it it’s very wrong. I wouldn’t do that,” said the model.

Dayane continued: “Rico did something for me the other day too. I talked about something and he said ‘I didn’t like it’. He got something totally wrong and brought the agenda after three hours talking about color and stuff. like that, and he said: ‘Oh, what are people going to think out there?’ Why keep silent? You want to harm me by talking about this subject again, do you understand? She knows what she’s doing. She’s not stupid, no. But I’m not either!”

“Then I shouldn’t have said anything,” Solange said.

“No, you shouldn’t,” concluded the former Grande Fratello.