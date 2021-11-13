Dayane and Aline declare they are invisible after a fight

After discussing the recording of “Hora do Faro”, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello, artists of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), had a conversation mediated by MC Gui and Valentina Francavilla in the bedroom.

“I’m neutral, but if I see that it’s going too far, I’ll say it because I like them both,” stated the funkeiro. “Me too, Aline knows the things I’ve said millions [de vezes] for her, Day too. I’m neutral, but…”, said Mouse’s ex-stage assistant.

“I just think they’re delicate issues to discuss in here,” continued MC Gui, citing the squabble over the model’s problematic speeches in the house, especially about Marina Ferrari’s appearance and Aline’s hair.

“Yeah, buddy, but the point is, if I come in here and she keeps talking about me, I won’t do the ‘peach,’ like making fun of Erika, take it and just, ‘That’s cute,'” said Aline.

“Each one now in its own corner and it’s over,” decreed the ex-panicat. “Exactly, I’m invisible,” Dayane snapped. “Psychologically at least it will do better,” continued Aline.

“Invisible”, repeated the model. “For me too,” said the ex-panicat. “Oh my friend, spare me,” Dayane snapped. “Spare me you, go,” snapped Aline.

“You’re just fighting because you like each other, Aline. It’s no use you two fighting so much and you and Rico licking each other. It’s much more important your friendship than between you and Rico”, argued MC Gui . “I think so too,” agreed Valentina.

“But it was her choice,” Dayane said. “It wasn’t my choice, the one who walked away from me was you, you know very well,” said Aline and MC Gui continued advising the pair to leave the fight aside. “You don’t need to go back to what you were, much less be what you’re not, but you don’t need to be needling,” said the funkeiro.

“People see our kisses with tongue, what you come to say about me is very commonplace. How many times have I said ‘cute little poodle’? Often, many times, joking, Aline,” Dayane told the ex-panicat.

Before, without Aline in the place, the model accused her of being a gold digger and said that when the two “kissed tongue in mouth”, the girl didn’t mind affectionate comments about her hair, according to her.

The Farm: Aline takes out extension and takes on natural threads! See before and after.

1 / 13 A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro is part of the team of “A Fazenda 13” Antonio Chahestian/Record TV two / 13 Aline had hair extension and bet on accessories and hairstyles to complete the look. Play/Playplus 3 / 13 Many thought that this was the natural hair of the person. Play/PlayPlus 4 / 13 Aline’s stretch left the strands down to her back. Play/Playplus 5 / 13 The man’s hair was very full and defined. Play/PlayPlus 6 / 13 A Fazenda 2021: With the help of Day and Rico, Aline Mineiro removes hair extension Play/PlayPlus 7 / 13 A Fazenda 2021: With the help of Day and Rico, Aline Mineiro removes hair extension Play/PlayPlus 8 / 13 A Fazenda 2021: With the help of Day and Rico, Aline Mineiro removes hair extension Play/PlayPlus 9 / 13 Aline enjoyed the new look with the short yarns and the pedestrians praised it. Play/PlayPlus 10 / 13 Aline’s natural hair is very short! Play/PlayPlus 11 / 13 Aline talks to Marina with her new look. Play/PlayPlus 12 / 13 The Farm 2021: Bil praises Aline’s new look Play/Playplus 13 / 13 Aline told pedestrians that she is still getting used to the new look Play/Playplus