Dayane and Rico fight generates shove accusation

The argument between Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades at the “Festa Laje”, the ninth event of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), shook the house and reverberated among the confined.
The friction between the two was heated and could not be seen in full live, as the images were cut on PlayPlus, the streaming service of the São Paulo station — both sides raised accusations of shoving and spitting.
Dayane’s side
After the friction, the model went to the headquarters room, where she cried and let her breath out:
It’s not possible that this guy screwed up my party… […] People want to promote themselves, raise a flag just to destroy you. Then it hurts me, man, it took me so many years to build everything I built for myself, for my family, here comes shit just for the sake of fame and wants to end it all. It hurts me so much. Dayane Mello
“He wants it, if you already know what he wants, do exactly the opposite,” advised Solange. Then MC Gui and Valentina joined the duo in the bedroom.
“What’s up? I thought there was going to be some punches down there,” joked MC Gui. “Oh, Bill, silly ass,” Solange said, laughing. “He’s worried, he’s just kidding,” Valentina said.
“It’s okay, just a little humiliation,” Dayane replied, and Valentina related the discussion she also had with the comedian. “In the middle of the party he came to want our peace,” she said, and the model told of her fight with Rico:
He was almost spitting in my face. I was sitting on the couch, out of nowhere he came.” He was pushing me. Dayane Mello
“You know how he fought with her? With his hand behind his back. Just to show, ‘I’m not hitting her,'” said Valentina. “I held him there for an hour, when he was going after you. Well, there’s nothing to talk about, it’s waiting for Tuesday. I insist on going to the ‘one left’ to veto him in the test,” he said MC GUI.
“I’m going to live hell with this boy in here,” Dayane blurted out. “I don’t think he has the guts without alcohol, ok? He gets big on alcohol
“He only grows up with a wife, daughter,” said the model and Solange and MC Gui agreed. “He’s a pianinho with me, funny… He doesn’t try to get me out, no”, commented Valentina.
“He doesn’t do that chest to chest with me. Guys, there is not giving what he wants. He said a lot of shit, let’s see if people are watching the same thing,” said the funkeiro.
“He wanted me to slap him,” Dayane declared. “I wanted to, that’s why you didn’t fall for him, that’s why. If we hadn’t taken you out, Dayane, you fall into exactly what he wants”, commented Valentina and the model agreed:
I was going to stay there, friend, I was going to stay there until… What am I going to do? The guy spitting, pushing me. Dayane Mello
“Yes, no one has cockroach blood, no one can. I understand you,” said Valentina. “My blood was boiling and I: ‘I won’t, I won’t. If he fights me like that…”, commented the funkeiro.
“I’m glad you didn’t go. You have to have a very cool head not to hit him in the face,” stated Valentina. “Don’t mix, Bill, don’t mess up your game,” Dayane advised.
“But he does it for someone to beat him. If two beat him, he’s in the profit because there are two less in the game,” Solange said and Valentina commented:
Sol, when you fight someone in here with your hand behind your back, you mean to say: ‘Production, I’m not doing anything, the person who is attacking me’. It’s very smart, even that he thought. Backhand from attacking Dayane to backhand. Valentina Francavilla
“And spitting in my face,” Dayane reinforced.
The Rich Side — by Marina Ferrari
Observing the fight between the two from afar while enjoying the virtual concert by the pagoda group Menos É Mais, Marina Ferrari approached Arcrebiano and commented with the pawn that Rico had been pushed:
Guys, Mileide… I think she pushed him. If he wants to, he throws her out. Marina Ferrari
fan reaction
On Twitter, Rico and Dayane’s fans reverberated the moment, adding the phrases “Força Dayane” and “Rico Não Lie” to the most talked about topics on the social network. Check out some reactions:
