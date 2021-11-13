Dayane says Aline kissed her to ‘get her audience’

In the bedroom with Solange Gomes, MC Gui and Valentina Francavilla, Dayane Mello vented about her disagreements with Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). After the ex-panicat lamented, during a dynamic, a derogatory comment by Dayane about her hair, the model said that when the two “kissed tongue in mouth”, Aline didn’t mind these comments, made in a loving way, according to her . The main camera, which displayed the conversation, was cut. On the bedroom camera, however, it was possible to hear the rest of the conversation, in which Day accused Aline of being a gold digger.

The model said that she knows why Aline approached her at the beginning of the program and that, now, the girl wants to pass as “nice” and turn her into a villain. Day added that reality TV audiences saw the occasions when she affectionately called Aline “poodle”. The former Grande Fratello also stated that she opined on Aline’s short hair as a friend, not to belittle her.

The ex-panicat entered the room during Dayane’s speeches. The two had a brief exchange, but the girl soon left the room, and Dayane criticized her again.

She’s been promoting herself and now she’s picked a fight with the wrong person. She wants to promote herself here just because I mentioned positioning, and now she’s playing the business for beauty, because she knows that my audience abroad is women, that I buy because of millions of women. This is game for her. […] People know me for the causes that I fight out there, and someone wants to appear. Dayane Mello

According to Day, Aline is trying to “raise a flag” and complaining about her comments to deceive the public, as well as saying that the ex-panicat only exchanged kisses with her out of interest.

She’s not dumb. She wanted to kiss me on the mouth for that, to get my audience too. She is not an idiot. Dayane Mello

MC Gui said that this issue is “very delicate”. Dayane agreed, but replied that Aline is “very smart” and that what her fellow prisoner is doing is “nonsense”.

“She won’t destroy me, she won’t make it. Because my audience out there is loyal. […] Do you think she wanted to kiss my mouth here, stay with me for what? Get my audience. I’m not stupid,” concluded Day.