Delegate requests investigation by PF director for luxury property in the US

Federal Police Chief Alexandre Saraiva asked the PF’s Internal Affairs Office to investigate the institution’s general director, Paulo Maiurino, to determine the origin of the money used by Maiurino to buy the luxury property he owns in Miami, Florida.

The column revealed that in just 16 months he paid off a mortgage worth US$337,500, or R$1.9 million at today’s exchange rate, used to buy the house, whose existence was reported by reporter Allan de Abreu.

The gross salary of a PF special class delegate, Maiurino’s current hierarchical position in the corporation, is R$31 thousand. In net values, it is around R$ 25,000. His partner, public employee Renata Veit, has been a parliamentary adviser in the office of deputy Bacelar, from Podemos da Bahia, since April this year; in October it had a net income, already with aid, of R$ 6,200.

In the request, he cites the column’s report and points out that Maiurino may have been involved in the practice of laundering or hiding goods, for which the penalty can reach ten years in prison.

Maiurino bought and paid off, in 16 months, an apartment worth US$ 675 thousand (R$ 3.5 million) in Miami Beach. The financing was US$337.5 thousand, or R$1.9 million in today’s exchange rate. The expedient is unusual because, in the chosen modality, Maiurino ended up paying more, between bank fees and interest.

On the other hand, the operation attracts less attention from the US financial authorities in charge of overseeing the origin of cash from cash purchases.

Saraiva was taken out of Amazonas in retaliation for having investigated former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles.

Have you read all the column notes and reports today? Click here.

Follow the column in twitter and on Instagram not to miss anything.