Deputy João Isidorio had a fractured cervical spine while jumping into the sea

State deputy João Isidório suffered a spinal injury after jumping into the sea during a schooner ride in the Madre de Deus region. Even rescued, he ended up dying.

Initially, the suspicion is that João Isidório would have drowned after a sudden illness. People close to the deputy told this Friday (12) that he jumped alone in a shallow area on Loreto beach, on Ilha dos Frades, hitting his head. Nobody was watching and when they noticed he was already unconscious in the water.

A family member of João said that the schooner ride had three nurses on board. They tried to do a resuscitation job, without success. He was even taken to the municipal hospital of Madre de Deus, where he arrived without vital signs and was declared dead.

João Isidório’s body was veiled this Friday at the Doutor Jesus Foundation, in Candeias, with the presence of friends, family and politicians, including senator Jaques Wagner (PT), vice-governor João Leão (PP), the mayor of Candeias Dr .Pitagoras, the mayor Moema Gramacho and more.

His father, Pastor Sargento Isidório, was supported when he arrived. He sang and gilded during the wake. Yesterday, he mourned his son’s death. “We look to the Lord Jesus for him to rest in heavenly mansions,” he said.

João Isidorio was 29 years old and was in his first term as state deputy in Bahia, being the most voted for the position in the 2018 election – he received 110,000 votes,