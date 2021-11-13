Di Maria genius leaves Argentina very close to Qatar, says newspaper

Argentina’s 1-0 victory against Uruguay in the South American Qualifiers was celebrated by the newspaper ‘Olé’. In the main article, the periodical praises Di Maria’s performance and also makes it clear how close Lionel Scaloni’s men are coming to stamping their passport to the World Cup in Qatar.

“Thanks to a genius of Di Maria, Argentina beat Uruguay. One more step towards the World Cup. Qatar is very close,” read the headline, which continued:

“After going through so much bad weather, since the 28-year drought ended, Argentina is living in a different time when everything is going well, which wins even when it doesn’t deserve it.”

Still on the subject, after praising Di Maria’s position as leader, the newspaper also criticized what was presented by Lionel Scaloni and his followers, classifying it as the ‘worst match’ of this cycle.

“In one of the worst matches of the Scaloni cycle, the national team picked up three gold points, which almost earned them a ticket to Qatar, something that can be fully accomplished if they beat Brazil on Tuesday in San Juan,” he concluded. .

Argentina returns to the field on Tuesday (16), at 20:30 (GMT), in San Juan, against Brazil. The match will be the first meeting between the teams after the game interrupted by Anvisa at NeoQuímica Arena, in São Paulo.