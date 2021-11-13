diabetes rate is already higher than population growth, says study

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM 20) cases have increased worldwide as urbanization advances. Behaviors such as sedentary lifestyle and less healthy eating habits, together with the aging of the population, have contributed to the increase in cases and complications of the disease. The Diabetes Atlas 2021 points out that 74 million people, aged between 20 and 79, worldwide acquired the disease between 2019 and 2021. At this rate, there will be 784 million diabetics by 2045.

The Atlas is released every two years by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). According to the document, the advance of the disease is already greater than the population growth. With the approach of World Diabetes Day, on November 14, the numbers raise the alert for the care of this disease. According to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, about 23% of patients diagnosed with the disease in Brazil do not undergo any treatment.

Larissa Figueiredo, endocrinologist and medical consultant at Sabin Medicina Diagnóstica, in Manaus, explains that this is a chronic disease with two variations, which affects the way the body uses the glucose contained in food, leading to hyperglycemia, or too much sugar.

Healthy Habits Can Prevent Illness

“Type 1 diabetes is characterized by a dysfunction in the immune system that mistakenly attacks the cells that produce insulin, a sugar-metabolizing hormone. As a result, glucose stays in the blood, instead of being used for energy. Type 2, on the other hand, that can be avoided, is responsible for almost 90% of cases and appears when the body is not able to properly use the insulin it produces; or it does not produce enough insulin,” he says.

Healthy eating and regular physical activity can serve as an effective way of preventing the disease. In cases of people in the risk group for diabetes (people over the age of 45 years or younger who have factors susceptible to the disease, such as obesity, high blood pressure, cholesterol alteration, polycystic ovaries and a family history of the disease), medical follow-up and periodic examinations are essential.

Treatment to avoid complications

According to Larissa Figueiredo, proper control of DM 2 is essential to minimize the complications of the disease in its patients. “Individuals with poorly controlled diabetes and not adequately treated can develop more complications, such as myocardial infarctions, strokes, blindness, kidney failure and even amputations”, he concludes.

Treating type 2 diabetes involves changing your eating behavior as well as exercising periodically to help your body maintain adequate blood sugar levels. A balanced diet, restricting fatty foods and giving preference to the consumption of fruits and vegetables is also essential.

Some patients may need medications, which increase the production of insulin by the pancreas, improving the body’s sensitivity to insulin, or decrease the body’s production or absorption of glucose. The choice of the appropriate medication is made with the physician and depends on the patient’s condition. Another important point for controlling the disease is the regular measurement of the blood glucose level with devices that use a drop of blood and give the result right away.