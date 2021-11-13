Did you know? MEI has up to 30% discount when buying a car | Economy

Disclosure Workers with the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) have up to 30% discount when buying a car

In addition to people with disabilities, retirees and rural producers, workers with the National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) also have discounts when buying a car. The condition is valid for micro-entrepreneurs, self-employed and individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI).

The benefit is granted through a discount on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), offered directly by the manufacturers, and can vary between 2.5% and 30%. Understand how it works and what are the advantages and disadvantages…

Which brands are participating?

Chevrolet

Fiat

Ford

Hyundai CAOA

Toyota

Volkswagen

CAOA Chery

citron

JAC

Jeep

Mitsubishi

nissan

Peugeot

Renault

Suzuki

What do I need to know before buying a car like MEI?

To get a discount when buying a car, most of the time, it is necessary to present the company’s social contract and state registration to the dealerships.

It is also necessary to know that the value of the car cannot exceed the MEI’s annual revenue, whose ceiling is R$ 81 thousand. The spending limit is 80% of this amount, that is, R$ 64.8 thousand.

It is also worth noting that the purchase will be linked to the company. This means that, if the documents and the registration of the vehicle are not up to date, the company may suffer some restrictions, such as requests for loans being denied. The opposite is also true. In case the legal entity presents debts, the car may be pledged.

What are the disadvantages?

The main disadvantage is the car delivery time, which can take between 10 and 40 days. If the model is already available at the dealership, the process may be faster.

After-sales is also a delicate point. Some manufacturers tend to reduce the car’s warranty time by considering that it will run more than one passenger vehicle.

In addition, owners need to keep the car for at least a year before reselling it. The rule was created by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz).