Dies in crash of Blue Origin astronaut plane that flew with Will Shatner

One of Blue Origin’s newest astronauts, 49-year-old Glen de Vries survived an October space trip with actor William Shatner. However, less than a month later, he died in a small plane crash on Thursday (11), in New Jersey, United States.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Glen’s family,” said a spokesperson for Dassault Systèmes, where Vries was vice president of Life Sciences and Health. alive: we will pursue progress in the life sciences and health with the same passion.”

“Our deepest condolences also go to the Medidata team, which Glen co-founded. His tireless energy, empathy and pioneering spirit left their mark on everyone who knew him”, concludes the representative.

The New Jersey State Police said the plane crashed in a wooded area on Thursday afternoon in Hampton Township, about 40 miles northwest of New York City.

US Air Force records say that a Cessna 172 – a four-seat aircraft used for training and recreational flying – was involved in a fatal accident under “unknown circumstances in a heavily wooded area.”

The National Transport Safety Council (NTSB) tweeted on Thursday that it is investigating the accident. State police say de Vries was accompanied by 54-year-old Thomas P. Fischer.

Air Force records show that de Vries was certified as a private pilot with an instrument rating, allowing him to fly in the clouds with some limitations.

De Vries never revealed how much he paid for a seat on the New Shepherd spacecraft. But whatever the amount, after returning to Earth, De Vries told CNN it was worth it.

“We are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Glen de Vries,” said a spokesperson for Blue Origin. “He brought a lot of life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and their crewmates. His passion for aviation, his charitable work and his dedication to his craft will be revered and admired for a long time.”

