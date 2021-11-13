Disney+ Day: Abracadabra, X-Men, Ice Age, She-Hulk, Disenchanted, Ms. Marvel and Operation Big Hero; check out Disney previews and news!

This Friday (12) was busy for the nerds of this world! That’s because, during Disney+ Day, the date that celebrates the second anniversary of the most famous mouse streaming in Hollywood, Disney and Marvel Studios announced several exclusive series and movies, both live-action and animated. OMG!

The event began by revealing photos and teasers of all the animations and live-actions developed by Disney, including “Abracadabra 2”, a sequel to the 1993 classic starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The image has fans in an uproar as it features the return of all the original Sanderson sisters. Just spy:

Then, it was the turn of “Star Wars” fans to freak out with the first trailer of “Kenobi”, a series that features the return of two iconic actors from the saga saga – Ewan McGregor, as the jedi protagonist Obi Wan Kenobi, and also , Hayden Christensen, who reprises his role as Anakin Skywalker and later Darth Vader. Help!

New look at Star Wars #Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. #DisneyPlusDay The series will premiere to #DisneyPlus in 2022. Thoughts?pic.twitter.com/a78fvBVJQY — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) November 12, 2021

Lucasfilm also unveiled the documentary “Under the Helmet: Boba Fett’s Legacy,” which commemorates the origin and legacy of legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett. The production is now available on Disney+.

You know his name. Revisit his story. Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, an Original Documentary Special, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/TJzMeRNKCp — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Disney also announced other releases and shared trailers and footage of the productions, including “Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild”, “Baymax: Big Hero Operation Series”, new movie of “Twelve Is Too Much”, “Disenchanted”, with Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, the series “Tiana”, derived from “The Princess and the Frog”, and the new animated film of the saga “The Diary of a Banana”.

❄️ @IceAge is back, and it’s coming to #DisneyPlus! Get ready for a wild prehistoric adventure! Check out the teaser trailer for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, streaming January 28. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/KKGe0EUQTP — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Check out the full list of series and movies:

“Twelve is Too Much”: To hit Disney+ in March 2022

“Disenchanted”: To arrive at Disney+ in 2022

“Diary of a Banana”: Will hit Disney+ on December 3, 2021

“Rodrick Rules”: Will Hit Disney+ in 2022

“Tico and Teco and The Defenders of the Law”: To arrive at Disney+ in 2022

“The Beatles: Get Back”: Available on Disney+ November 25, 2021

“Better Nate Than Ever”: Hitting Disney+ in 2022

“Abracadabra 2”: Will arrive exclusively at Disney+ in 2022

“Pinocchio”: To arrive at Disney+ in 2022

“Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild”: Premieres January 28, 2022 on Disney+

“The Enchanted Sneakers”: Debuts exclusively on Disney+ on February 18, 2022

“The Radical Family”: Coming to Disney+ in 2022

“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”: Season 3 premieres in 2022

“The Spiderwick Chronicles”: No release date

“Baymax”: Exclusively streaming in 2022. Watch the trailer here.

“Zootopia+”: Available on Disney+ in 2022

“Tiana”: Disney+ Debut in 2023

“Between Ties”: Now available on the streaming service

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie (@stellamink), eats to #DisneyPlus in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/A7simHJfrD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in Zootopia+, a new short-form series coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/BPyiK5nKog — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Check out the new poster for Diary of a #WimpyKid and stream the all-new animated movie on #DisneyPlus December 3! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/SF21jOByT6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Pixar

The special event was also the stage for news from Pixar Animation Studios, which revealed four new productions! The first of these was the next series from the universe of “Cars”, “Cars on the Road” — starring the characters Matte and Lightning McQuenn, the attraction hits the streaming platform in 2022. Following, the studio offered an exclusive peek behind the scenes with two new documentaries exploring the creation of “Turning Red” and “Lighyear” — both premiering in 2022.

The special primer that will be in #DisneyPlus at 10:00 AM (🇲🇽) will be from #pixar and will show us new views of upcoming studio projects such as films #TurningRed y #lightyear, y series like #cars, #WinOrLose.#DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/MKKbjcwOPR — This Awesome Movie! #DisneyPlusDay (@TAwesomeMovie) November 11, 2021

Finally, directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson announced Pixar’s first full-length animated series, “Win ​​or Lose,” which will hit Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode will highlight the perspective of a different character as the team of A high school softball prepares for the championship game.

Concept art for @pixar‘s TVA first long format series #WinOrLose coming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7TYDZX7WjP — Disney TV Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) November 12, 2021

Marvel Studios

As always, the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) continued its expansion! At Disney+ Day, the giant of comics and cinemas decided to make fans even more anxious for the future with the announcement of 12 new productions, which include projects previously revealed, as well as some new features that will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel universe.

Among the announcements came confirmation of “Agatha: House of Harkness,” a spin-off much sought after by “WandaVision” devotees, who fell in love with the character played by Emmy winner Kathryn Hahn.

The studio also shared trailers, posters, behind-the-scenes clips and logos for “Secret Invasion”, “She-Hulk”, “Moon Knight”, “I’m Groot” and other amazing titles! However, the only series that has a real debut prediction is “Ms. Marvel”, which comes to streaming in the North American summer of 2022, that is, between June and September.

The first teaser for Marvel Studios’ ‘MOON KNIGHT’. pic.twitter.com/eWUK3HopET — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 12, 2021

Check out the full list of news:

“Gavião Arqueiro”: premiered on November 24, 2021

“Knight of the Moon”: will arrive at Disney + in 2022

“She-Hulk”: arrives at Disney+ in 2022

“Ms. Marvel”: Disney + debut in 2022

“Echo”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“Ironheart”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“Agatha: House of Harkness”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“Secret Invasion”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“Galaxy Guardians Christmas Special”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“X-MEN ’97”: New Episodes in 2023 on Disney+

“What If…?”: Season 2 “Coming Soon” on Disney+

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“I Am Groot”: “coming soon” on Disney+

“Marvel Zombies”: “coming soon” on Disney+