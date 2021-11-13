Disney ‘kills’ ESPN Brazil after 26 years on the air and changes the name of Fox Sports · TV News

Disney will discontinue ESPN Brazil as of January 2022. The pay TV sports channel will only be called ESPN from next year onwards, in the company’s desire to reformulate and make the brand fully unified throughout Latin America. Fox Sports will also change its name, but the brand will continue to be used on a secondary channel.

The information has been confirmed by Disney to TV news. The ESPN International channel, which was just called ESPN, will become ESPN 2. ESPN 2 will become ESPN 3. Fox Sports 1 will become ESPN 4. Fox Sports 2 will continue airing under this name and will have Libertadores as its main attraction. ESPN Extra will also follow the current nomenclature.

The exchange will be made official on January 17th of next year. The date information was initially given by the NaTelinha website. The report found that the name change was defined last week and goes through Disney’s desire to unify its channels in Latin America.

In Argentina, for example, the name ESPN alone has always been used, just as in other countries. The idea is to make the main channel recognized anywhere by anyone, like a single TV. A campaign to launch and abandon the ESPN Brazil brand will be carried out.

The history of ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brasil went live in 1995, as a successor to TVA Sports. The channel was a joint venture between Grupo Abril and Disney, initially. The multinational conglomerate bought the entirety of the channel’s shares in 1999. In 2019, Disney took over more closely the channel here — before, there was a kind of outsourcing.

The great executive of ESPN Brazil was journalist José Trajano, who stayed at the company between 1995 and 2012. He created a style considered different for a sports channel and made TV have fervent fans. There will be no schedule changes. Programs like ESPN FC and Linha de Passe follow on the grid.

Fox Sports will continue to be used as a way to fulfill the merger agreement between ESPN and Fox with Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), approved in May 2020. Even with the name Fox Sports 2, Libertadores games will still be shown over there. But from 2022 onwards, ESPN channels can be used for matches.