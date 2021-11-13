Disney Plus announces new series, movies, animations and more

This Friday (12) The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its first Disney Plus Day, a celebration entirely dedicated to the streaming platform’s anniversary. In addition to a special promotion for new subscribers, the celebration also brought several new features to the platform’s catalogue, but that’s not all! Showing its commitment to bringing new content to fans over the coming year and beyond, the service has made a series of announcements about projects that are in development and that will be exclusive.





Marvel Studios

In previous years, Marvel Studios had already announced a number of exclusive productions for the platform and this year, we’ve had news about what has already been announced along with more announcements. The main news are the confirmation of the solo series by Agatha Harkness, the great villain of WandaVision, as well as an animated series of Zombies from Marvel, a new animated series of Spider-Man and the continuation with new episodes of the animated series of the years 90 of the X-Men. The X-Men animated series is slated to hit the catalog in 2023 and the rest have not had their premieres announced.

As for live-action productions, we had confirmation of a series focused on the character Echo, who in the comics, is the adopted daughter of the King of Crime and supporting role in Daredevil. Will we see a return of some of the Daredevil series characters on Netflix?

To top it off, we’ve had news about previously announced productions, such as Ironheart’s live-action series Secret Invasion, the animated series I am Groot, the second season of What If…?, Miss Marvel, Woman-Hulk and Knight of the Moon. Speaking of the last three, whoever is a subscriber to the platform can watch the video with the Disney Plus Day 2021 special, which features the first scenes of the series and gives us a glimpse of the characters’ characterizations. The Miss Marvel series is slated to hit the catalog in the summer of 2022 (June) and the rest have not had their premieres announced.

Disney Studios

The first news announced at the event was about the Tiana series, which shows the newly crowned princess in a new adventure. The series is slated to premiere in 2023.

Then we have the first image of Zootopia+, a series of short films that takes us back to the fantastic world of talking animals. The series is slated to premiere in 2022.

Next on the list is another retelling of the classic Cinderella. In Sneakerella, we follow the story of El, an aspiring tennis designer, who meets the heiress of a shoe empire and who can change his life. The feature is set to premiere on February 18th.

Then we have the live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles, adapted from the books by Holly Black. The series had its logo and first conceptual arts released.

The event also brought news about the reboot of Tico and Teco and the Defenders of the Law, which will come through a live-action movie and is scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey have revealed that Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted, will hit the platform next year.

Also new was Abracadabra 2, sequel to the classic Halloween from the 90s. The event brought the first image of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy characterized as the evil and fun sisters Sanderson.

We also had the first trailer for Baymax, an animated series that continues the events of the movie Big Hero operation and arrives on the platform in 2022.

Last but not least, we had the announcement of Twelve is Too Much, the platform’s new original film, which opens in March 2022 and will be starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

Pixar

Of course, Pixar productions couldn’t be left out and we had the announcement of two new productions, namely: the animated series Cars on the Road, which features Lightning McQueen and Tom Matte on a road trip (scheduled for release in 2022) , and the series Win or Lose, which should have baseball as its central theme.

So, did you like the news?