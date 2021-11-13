Dollar closes high, but ends week with a fall of more than 1% | Economy

The dollar closed up 1%, quoted at R$ 5.4579, this Friday (12), with investors increasing caution after weaker-than-expected domestic data and before a long weekend. In the accumulated result for the week, however, there was a drop of 1.11%.

Compared to the close of last Friday (5), the dollar in cash fell 1.19%, in its second consecutive weekly devaluation.

As a result, the US currency started to accumulate a drop of 3.36% in the month. In the year, however, it still has a high of 5.22%. See more quotes.

Planalto makes an offensive for the dissatisfied in the Senate and articulates to guarantee 50 votes in the PEC dos Precatórios

On the economic agenda, the IBGE released the result of the services sector in September, which showed a decline of 0.6%, after five months of growth – yet another negative result for the economy: the day before, the same IBGE pointed out that sales in trade fell for the second month in a row in September.

In the financial market, bets are growing that the Central Bank can intensify its current rate of interest rate hike to contain the rise in inflation, which reached 10.67% in the 12-month period up to October.

Currently, basic interest rates are at 7.75% per year, after the BC’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised 150 basis points at its last meeting. Higher interest rates tend to favor the real, as they make domestic fixed income market returns more attractive to foreign investors, thus increasing the flow of dollars into the country.

In Brasília, attention continued to be focused on the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate. The proposal is seen as a priority by the government to pay for Brazil Aid in the minimum amount of R$ 400 per family.

The proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling (rule whereby, from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation). The two changes open a budget space of around R$90 billion for the government to spend in 2022, an election year — which is seen by experts as a way of “going around” the spending ceiling — considered an important fiscal anchor.

Although the proposal still needs to go through the Senate — and maybe even return to the Chamber of Deputies, if there are changes to the text — its recent progress “ends up alleviating tension and fiscal risk that have gained more and more weight in local assets” in the last few years. weeks, commented João Vítor Freitas, analyst at Toro Investimentos. “It gives the markets a little more predictability.”

