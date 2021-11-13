Dolores is busted in bed with Nélio; know who · TV news

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski)’s heart will race when she hears a knock on the door just as she goes to give herself to Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. About to put a horn on Tonico (Daphne Bozaski), the housewife will turn around in her 30s so as not to be caught in the act by an enslaved woman in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will fall ill after a fight with the boy in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. She won’t hide her disappointment when she finds out that the lawyer had lied to convince her to get rid of Eudoro’s (José Dumont) farm.

“What you call love is just an illusion. I’m a disgrace. Married to one worm and in love with another. But I’ll be able to rip this love out of my heart. I’ll kick you out of my life, as I’m going to kick you out of my house . Get out of here,” will scream Daphne Bozaski’s character.

Nélio, however, will return to Tonico’s house when he finds out that the girl will be bedridden. in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (16) . “It’s been like that since I was a child. When I get sad, I have a high fever. I was really sad after you left,” Dolores confesses.

“Then it’s my fault,” the boy will lament, devastated. “Yes, it’s because of you, because I said those ugly things when I wanted to have the truth. When I sent you away, my heart broke. My disease is what you miss me”, the housewife will fire. surprise him with a kiss.

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the six o’clock soap opera

Dolores fucks Nélio

Nelio will take her in his arms to possess her precisely in Tonico’s bed. “How I love you”, will melt the bachelor. “Gee, what about me? A love that doesn’t fit me,” confesses Eudoro’s daughter, who jumps up when she hears a knock at the door.

“Sinhá, your tea,” one enslaved woman will say, about to catch them with her mouth in the jar. “And now?”, asks the character of João Pedro Zappa.

Dolores, in a tailspin, will prevent the maid from entering the room and will open only a crack to reach the cup. “Thank you. If need be, I’ll call you. Good night”, the young woman will finish, to return as quickly as possible to her lover’s arms.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#80 – Tragedies Shake Secret Truths 2” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.